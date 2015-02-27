* FTSE 100 sets record intraday high of 6,967.24 points
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Feb 27 Britain's top equity index
touched a record high on Friday, helped by gains in
Asian-focused bank Standard Chartered and International
Consolidated Airlines Group.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index at one stage rose as
much as 0.3 percent to a record intraday high of 6,967.24
points, before easing back to close flat at 6,946.66 points.
The index rose around 3 percent over February and is up by
around 6 percent since the start of 2015.
The FTSE has benefited along with other world stock markets
from record low interest rates and central bank stimulus
measures. Signs of a UK economic recovery have also pushed the
British stock market higher.
The low interest rates have hit returns on bonds and cash,
forcing many investors to look for better returns from the stock
market and company dividends.
"We should hit 7,000 points soon, at which point you could
see some profit-taking, but the momentum seems to be to the
upside for now," said Nav Banwait, chief markets strategist at
Thames Capital Markets.
International Consolidated Airlines Group (IAG), the owner
of British Airways, rose 3.7 percent and briefly set a record
high after increasing its 2015 profit forecast.
Standard Chartered also advanced for the second day in a
row, rising 1.5 percent, after Canaccord Genuity upgraded its
rating to "hold" from "sell".
Intu Properties Plc fell 5.1 percent, making it
the worst FTSE 100 stock in percentage terms, after the shopping
centre owner posted its third consecutive yearly decline in net
rental income.
Royal Bank of Scotland, which announced on Thursday
further cutbacks in investment banking and a 3.5 billion-pound
($5.39 billion) loss, also dropped 5 percent after Societe
Generale downgraded it to "sell" from "hold" and JP Morgan cut
its price target.
RBS rival Lloyds -- which along with RBS was bailed
out during the financial crisis of 2007-2009 -- rose 0.6 percent
after announcing its first dividend in more than six years.
Steve Ruffley, chief market strategist at InterTrader, also
expected the FTSE to hit a record 7,000 points soon. But it may
then fall back as uncertainty grows before Britain's general
elections in May.
"Buy every intraday low point of value you can find until we
hit 7,000. After that, be wary of staying 'long'," he said.
($1 = 0.6494 pounds)
(Additional reporting by Francesco Canepa; Editing by Larry
King)