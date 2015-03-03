* Blue-chip FTSE 100 index fall 0.1 percent
* Barclays, Glencore slip after updates
* Shire up on broker comments
By Alistair Smout and Atul Prakash
LONDON, March 3 Britain's blue-chip share index
gave up early gains for a third straight session on Tuesday,
dropping back from record highs, as Glencore and
Barclays weighed on the market after earnings releases.
Barclays fell 3.3 percent after saying it had set
aside an extra 750 million pounds ($1.15 billion) for potential
fines arising from allegations of manipulation in the foreign
exchange market. Its annual profits rose 12 percent, thanks to a
sharp cut in costs.
"The additional foreign exchange provision is unwelcome,
whilst other regulatory discussions which may lead to further
fines lurk in the background," said Richard Hunter, head of
equities at Hargreaves Lansdown Stockbrokers.
Glencore fell 2 percent after the miner and
commodity trader took an impairment charge of $1.1 billion on
lower commodity prices. It posted a 2 percent fall in 2014 core
profit.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down 8.23 points,
or 0.1 percent, at 6,932.41 points by 1131 GMT, trading just
below a new record high of 6,974.26 points set in the previous
session.
The index had opened higher only to turn lower for the third
straight session, with analysts saying the index would need to
consolidate after breaking through to new record highs for the
first time a week ago.
"The lack of conviction in the market is a bit of a worrying
sign," said Fawad Razaqzada, technical analyst at Gain Capital,
adding that 6,900, the resistance level last month and in
September 2014, was now a key support level.
"Unless the 6,900 support level is broken, this should just
be a consolidation before we push on towards 7,000."
Shire rose 1.4 percent to 5,250 pence, with traders citing a
Goldman Sachs note on the sector as helping the stock. Goldman
raised its 12-month price target for the drugmaker to 6,400
pence from 5,600 pence.
"We increase our 2015-18 EPS (earnings per share) estimates
by up to 7.5 percent to account for the recent acquisition of
NPS Pharma," Goldman Sachs analysts said. "Shire
remains one of our top EU pharma picks."
Tullow Oil bounced back after falling 7.7 percent in
the previous session on concerns that a boundary dispute between
Ivory Coast and Ghana could delay a project off West Africa. Its
shares were up 3.6 percent on Tuesday, helped by a rebound in
crude oil prices.
