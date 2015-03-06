* FTSE 100 down 0.1 pct but stays near record highs
* Weir Group jumps on bid speculation
* Fall in gold price pegs back Fresnillo and Randgold
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, March 6 Britain's top share index edged
lower on Friday after posting its highest ever close in the
previous session, with a pullback in mining stocks weighing on
the market.
Bid speculation lifted engineer Weir, however.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was 0.1 percent lower
at 6,954.37 points going into the middle of the trading session,
near its record closing level of 6,961.14 set on Thursday and
its intraday record high of 6,974.26 points hit on Monday.
Gold miners Fresnillo and Randgold fell on
the back of a drop in the price of gold, while miners were also
impacted as iron ore prices fell towards record lows.
However, Weir Group rose 5.5 percent, with traders
citing speculation that it may be subject to a bid after a slump
in its share price in recent months. Weir Group declined to
comment.
Admiral Markets' Darren Sinden expected the FTSE to hit a
new record high of 7,000 points, but added that uncertainty
ahead of Britain's general election in May and weakness in the
mining sector could hinder the FTSE's progress.
"I think we will get through 7,000 points at some point, but
the miners are still a bit of a drag on the index," he said.
Traders added that market volumes were expected to remain
light before U.S. jobs data due at 1330 GMT.
A Reuters survey of economists forecast a 240,000 increase
in non-farm payrolls after a 257,000 gain in January. That would
mark the 12th straight month of job increases above 200,000, the
longest such run since 1994.
(Additional reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Jermey
Gaunt)