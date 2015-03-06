* FTSE 100 down 0.4 pct but stays near record highs
* Weir Group jumps on bid speculation
* Thomas Cook up after Fosun buys stake in it
* Fall in gold price pegs back Fresnillo and Randgold
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, March 6 Britain's top share index dipped
on Friday after posting its highest ever close in the previous
session, with a pullback in mining stocks weighing on the
market.
Bid speculation lifted engineer Weir, however,
while travel company Thomas Cook - a mid-cap stock not
in the top index - also surged after a Chinese company bought a
stake in it.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was 0.4 percent lower
at 6,931.37 points going into the close of the trading session,
still near its record closing level of 6,961.14 set on Thursday
and its intraday record high of 6,974.26 points hit on Monday.
Even though the FTSE has set new record highs, it has yet to
hit the 7,000 point level - a key target for many traders - and
some dealers said uncertainty ahead of Britain's general
election in May could hinder the FTSE in the near-term.
"The FTSE is looking a bit tired around these levels, with
resistance coming in at the 6,960 level," said Nav Banwait,
chief markets strategist at Thames Capital Markets.
Gold miners Fresnillo and Randgold fell on
the back of a drop in the price of gold, while miners were also
impacted as iron ore prices fell towards record lows.
Gold fell 1 percent to a two-month low on Friday after U.S.
non-farm payrolls rose more than expected last month, fuelling
speculation the Federal Reserve will raise rates sooner rather
than later.
The prospect of higher U.S. rates can hit gold, since gold
is a non-interest bearing asset, whereas higher U.S rates would
boost returns on U.S. Treasuries and enhance their appeal
compared to gold.
CHINA BOOST FOR THOMAS COOK
Weir rose 4.4 percent, with traders citing speculation it
may be subject to a bid after a slump in its share price. Weir
declined to comment.
Thomas Cook also surged 22.8 percent after Chinese
conglomerate Fosun International bought a 5 percent
stake in the company.
Admiral Markets' Darren Sinden expected the FTSE to hit the
record 7,000 point level this year, but added that weakness in
the mining sector and the election uncertainty could see the
index consolidate around current levels in the short term.
"I think we will get through 7,000 points at some point, but
the miners are still a bit of a drag on the index," he said.
(Additional reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Tom
Heneghan)