* Blue-chip FTSE 100 index falls 0.5 percent
* Falls for second day, further away from record high
* Real estate and commodity stocks down
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, March 9 Britain's top share index
dropped for a second trading day on Monday, with property shares
falling after a rise in gilt yields that made stocks paying a
high dividend less attractive compared to the lower risk
government debt.
The yield premium offered by 10-year British gilts over
equivalent German government bonds widened to its highest since
1997 on Friday after robust labour data from the United States
raised expectations of an interest rate hike there soon.
Tracking U.S. Treasuries, 10-year gilt yields hit a
three-month high.
"Bond-sensitive stocks are dragging the FTSE lower, with
real estate shares seeing some selling pressure as these stocks
are strongly correlated with UK bonds," said Jawaid Afsar,
trader at Securequity.
The FTSE 350 Real Estate Investment & Services index
fell 1 percent, with companies such as Land
Securities, British Land and Barratt
Development down 1.3 to 2.1 percent.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down 0.5 percent at
6,873.80 points by 0919 GMT after falling 0.7 percent on Friday,
moving further away from a record high of 6,974.26 points set in
the previous week.
"Investors remain broadly cautious as Friday's strong U.S.
jobs data potentially opens the door to a rate rise, maybe as
early as this summer, and as data from China looks to be having
some impact on the mining sector." Hargreaves Lansdown equity
analyst Keith Bowman said.
China's exports jumped 48.3 percent in February from a year
earlier, but imports fell 20.5 percent, producing a trade
surplus of $60.6 billion for the month.
The UK mining index fell 0.5 percent, while the
oil and gas index fell 1.1 percent, tracking a
slide in Brent crude oil prices which fell towards $59 a barrel.
"Equity markets were overbought and some pullback has been
likely. With the first rise in U.S. interest rates perhaps
coming as early as June and uncertainties about the UK general
election, the upside for equities markets looks limited," John
Smith, senior fund manager at Brown Shipley, said.
(Editing by Catherine Evans)