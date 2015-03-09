* Blue-chip FTSE 100 index falls 0.7 percent
* FTSE retreats further away from record high
* Real estate stocks underperform
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, March 9 Britain's top share index
retreated from record highs on Monday as property shares fell,
after a rise in gilt yields that made stocks paying a high
dividend less attractive than lower-risk government debt.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down 0.7 percent at
6,867.12 points by the middle of the trading session. That
extended a decline on Friday and pushed the FTSE further away
from a record high of 6,974.26 points set the week before.
Property stocks were among the worst-performers on the FTSE,
and traders said that mostly caused by the rise in UK gilt
yields.
The yield premium offered by 10-year British gilts over
equivalent German government bonds widened to its highest since
1997 on Friday, after robust labour data from the United States
raised expectations of U.S. interest rates would rise
soon.
The higher dividend yields offered by property stocks lose
their appeal when interest rates are rising, since government
bonds are considered a safer investment than real estate stocks.
"Bond-sensitive stocks are dragging the FTSE lower, with
real estate shares seeing some selling pressure as these stocks
are strongly correlated with UK bonds," said Securequity sales
trader Jawaid Afsar.
The FTSE 350 Real Estate Investment & Services index
fell 1.4 percent. British Land and Land
Securities declined 2 to 2.5 percent.
Rising stocks included WPP, the world's biggest
advertising company. It gained 0.8 percent after saying demand
improved in January after strong trading in North America and
China.
Brown Shipley fund manager John Smith did not expect the UK
stock market to make much progress, with U.S interest rates
expected to rise and uncertainty growing before a British
general election in May.
"Equity markets were overbought and some pullback has been
likely. With the first rise in U.S. interest rates perhaps
coming as early as June and uncertainties about the UK general
election, the upside for equities markets looks limited," said
Smith.
