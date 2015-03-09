* Blue-chip FTSE 100 index falls 0.7 percent
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, March 9 Britain's top share index
extended its retreat from record highs on Monday as property
shares fell as a rise in gilt yields made interest
rate-sensitive stocks paying similar dividends less attractive
than lower-risk government debt.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down 0.7 percent at
6,867.12 points, extending Friday's decline and pushing the FTSE
further away from a record high of 6,974.26 set last week.
Property stocks were among the worst performers on the FTSE,
mainly due to a rise in UK gilt yields.
The premium that British government bonds offer over German
Bunds rose to its highest in almost 18 years on Monday, after
the European Central Bank began its bond-buying programme and
sent euro zone debt prices soaring.
That yield premium had already widened on Friday after
robust labour data from the United States raised expectations
that U.S. interest rates would rise sooner.
The prospect of higher U.S. rates hit Irish construction
group CRH. CRH is the leading producer of asphalt for
highway construction in the United States, and its shares fell
3.5 percent, making it the worst performer in the FTSE 100.
"CRH is one of the largest building materials companies in
North America, and we're witnessing some profit taking on the
increased risk of rates increasing sooner rather than later,"
Charles Hanover Investments, Dafydd Davies, said.
The backdrop of rising rates also hit property stocks such
as Land Securities and British Land. The
higher dividend yields offered by property stocks lose their
appeal when interest rates are rising.
Other highly geared equity sectors underperformed as well on
Monday, including utilities, with United Utilities down
0.7 percent while Severn Trent slipped 0.4 percent.
However, WPP, the world's biggest advertising group.
gained 0.9 percent after saying demand had improved in January.
Brown Shipley fund manager John Smith said he did not expect
the UK stock market to make much progress, with U.S interest
rates expected to rise and uncertainty growing before a British
general election in May.
"Equity markets were overbought and some pullback has been
likely. With the first rise in U.S. interest rates perhaps
coming as early as June and uncertainties about the UK general
election, the upside for equities markets looks limited," he
said.
