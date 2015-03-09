* FTSE 100 falls 0.5 pct to 6,876.47 points
* CRH hit by talk of earlier U.S. rate rise
* Real estate stocks underperform
* WPP rises after strong trading update
LONDON, March 9 Britain's top share index
extended its retreat from record highs on Monday, pulled down by
property shares as a rise in gilt yields eroded the appeal of
interest rate-sensitive stocks.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed down 0.5 percent
at 6,876.47 points, extending Friday's decline and pushing the
FTSE further away from a record high of 6,974.26 set last week.
Property stocks were among the worst performers on the FTSE,
mainly due to a rise in UK government bond yields.
The premium over German Bund yields rose to its highest in
almost 18 years on Monday, after the European Central Bank began
its bond-buying programme and sent euro zone debt prices
soaring.
That yield premium had already widened on Friday after
robust labour data from the United States raised expectations
that U.S. interest rates would rise sooner.
The prospect of higher U.S. rates hit Irish construction
group CRH. CRH is the leading producer of asphalt for
highway construction in the United States, and its shares fell
around 4 percent, making it the worst performer in the FTSE 100.
"CRH is one of the largest building materials companies in
North America, and we're witnessing some profit taking on the
increased risk of rates increasing sooner rather than later,"
said Charles Hanover Investments' partner Dafydd Davies.
The backdrop of rising rates also hit property stocks such
as Land Securities and British Land, which
both fell around 2 percent. The higher dividend yields offered
by property stocks lose their appeal when interest rates are
rising.
Other highly geared equity sectors declined as well on
Monday, including utilities, with United Utilities down
0.3 percent while Severn Trent slipped 0.4 percent.
However, WPP, the world's biggest advertising group,
gained 1.2 percent after saying demand improved in January.
Brown Shipley fund manager John Smith did not expect the UK
stock market to make much progress, with U.S. interest rates
expected to rise and uncertainty growing before a British
general election in May.
"Equity markets were overbought and some pullback has been
likely. With the first rise in U.S. interest rates perhaps
coming as early as June and uncertainties about the UK general
election, the upside for equities markets looks limited," he
said.
