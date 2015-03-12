* Blue-chip FTSE 100 share index rises 0.7 percent
* Energy, mining shares rally on firmer commodities
* Morrisons slip after sharp decline in profits
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, March 12 Britain's top share index rose
in early trading on Thursday, with mining and energy stocks
gaining the most on the back of a rise in commodity prices.
The UK mining index rose 1.3 percent and the
oil and gas index was up 1.4 percent, with the
sectors tracking a rally in copper prices after
better-than-expected lending data from China
A gain in oil prices as speculators covered their positions
ahead of a contract expiry also contributed to the rise.
Commodity stocks Rio Tinto Anglo American
Fresnillo, Antofagasta, Randgold Resources
and Royal Dutch Shell rose 1.0 to 3.0 percent.
"We're seeing some definite pickup in sentiment across the
raw materials sector after it took a heavy battering," IG
analyst Chris Beauchamp said.
"With the European Central Bank's liquidity operations in
full swing, it was only a matter of time before some of this
found its way into UK markets, helping them to shrug off bad
Chinese data."
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was up 0.7 percent at
6,767.53 points by 0851 GMT. The index is up about 3 percent so
far this year.
However, Morrisons fell 1.4 percent after Britain's
fourth biggest supermarket signaled it would cut its dividend in
2015 following its lowest annual profit in eight years, hurt by
a fierce industry price war.
"Given the magnitude of profit collapse ... the bigger issue
is the stabilisation of Morrison's trading and its
re-positioning as a stronger medium-term operator generating
prodigious cash flow," Shore Capital said in a note.
Among mid-cap firms, oil producer Soco International
slumped 27 percent after reporting a 54 percent fall in profits
last year on the back of weak oil prices.
Another mid-cap firm Serco dropped 15 percent after
kicking off a 555 million pound ($831 million) rights issue and
saying it was unlikely to return to growth for another three
years, as it reported a collapse in profits.
Several FTSE 100 companies fell after trading without the
attraction of their latest dividend payouts. According to
Reuters calculations, the effect of the resulting adjustment to
prices by market-makers took 8.24 points off the index.
BHP Billiton, Direct Line Insurance Group
and Hammerson dropped 0.4 to 1.8 percent.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Tom Heneghan)