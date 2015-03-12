(Updates prices at settle)
* FTSE 100 and FTSE 350 indexes both up 0.6 percent
* TSB up 23 pct after receiving takeover bid
By Atul Prakash and Francesco Canepa
LONDON, March 12 UK shares rose on Thursday, led
by domestic bank TSB after it received a takeover offer,
and by drugs group AstraZeneca on optimism about key
trial results.
Shares in TSB, which was spun off from Lloyds and
listed at 280 pence per share last year, rose 23 percent to 326
pence after it received a takeover bid from Spain's Sabadell
for 340 pence.
"This more or less looks like a done deal," said Beaufort
Securities sales trader Basil Petrides.
The stock was the top riser on the FTSE 350 index of UK
shares, which closed 0.6 percent higher at 3,719.75
points.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index also ended up 0.6
percent, at 6,761.07 points. The index is up about 3 percent so
far this year.
AstraZeneca topped FTSE 100 risers as it surged 4 percent on
the back of hopes for positive news on its key heart drug
Brilinta when full clinical trial results are presented at
weekend.
"The study should be a major driver for treatment duration,
and thus should finally unlock Brilinta's multi-billion dollar
potential," analysts at UBS wrote in a note on Thursday, giving
the shares a buy rating.
Among mid-cap firms, oil producer Soco International
slumped 34 percent after reporting a 54 percent fall in profits
last year on the back of weak oil prices.
Another mid-cap firm Serco dropped 11 percent after
kicking off a 555 million pound ($831 million) rights issue and
saying it was unlikely to return to growth for another three
years, as it reported a collapse in profits.
Several FTSE 100 companies fell after trading without the
attraction of their latest dividend payouts. According to
Reuters calculations, the effect of the resulting adjustment to
prices by market-makers took 8.24 points off the index.
(Additional reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Catherine
Evans)