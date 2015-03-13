* FTSE 100 down 0.97 points
* Utility stocks drop as Labour increase pressure
* Index hindered this week by weak commodities, euro fall
* Diageo, Whitbread in sharp moves after broker changes
By Alistair Smout
LONDON, March 13 Britain's top share index edged
lower on Friday and looked headed for its biggest weekly fall so
far this year after a drop in utility stocks compounded weakness
in commodity-related shares.
Utility stocks were some of the worst performers, with
British Gas owner Centrica the top faller, down 2
percent and SSE down 1.3 percent.
Opposition Labour Party leader Ed Miliband will reiterate
his plans to empower the energy regulator to force utility
companies to cut bills in line with falling energy prices if he
wins May's general election, according to British media.
Both Centrica and SSE have been laggards since the start of
the year on concerns that they will become subject to greater
regulation and price caps, in one of the first signs of
election-related stress in the markets.
"Utilities are down on the back of Ed Miliband's comments
again that energy regulators should have bigger teeth to bite
into energy providers," said Alastair McCaig, IG market analyst.
"There hasn't been a lot of focus on May's general election
in financial markets so far this year, but utilities have seen
the effects. Attention will shift to the vote from here."
Britain's FTSE 100 edged down 0.97 points to
6,760.10 by 0900 GMT and was down 2.2 percent this week, its
biggest weekly drop since December.
It has been hit by weakness in commodity and energy stocks
and has missed out on the uplift seen in euro zone shares from a
drop in the euro to a 12-year low against the dollar.
The euro is set for a record quarterly fall, dropping as the
European Central Bank launched its bond-buying programme. At the
same time, a strong greenback has hit dollar-denominated assets
such as oil and copper.
While better data from China has helped copper recover, oil
remained under pressure and oil groups BG, BP and
Royal Dutch Shell all fell on Friday.
Outside the blue chips, Afren dropped 18 percent
after a rescue plan was agreed for the indebted oil producer,
which will lead to equity dilution.
Beyond energy stocks, broker rating changes drove many of
the top movers.
Diageo dropped 1.7 percent after Credit Suisse cut
the beverage firm to "underperform" from "neutral".
However, Whitbread rose 2.6 percent, benefitting
from upgrades by Deutsche Bank and UBS.
"Whitbread's consistent performance... lends a significant
degree of confidence that the performance can be repeated,"
analysts at Deutsche Bank write in a note, lifting the stock to
"buy" from "neutral" in anticipation of an update on growth
milestones.
"Circumstances are unlikely to (be) as bad over the next
five years as they have been for the last five."
