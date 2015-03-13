* FTSE 100 down 0.1 pct, extending pullback from record high

By Sudip Kar-Gupta

LONDON, March 13 Britain's top share index edged lower on Friday and looked set for its biggest weekly fall so far this year after a drop in utility stocks compounded weakness in commodity-related shares.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down 0.1 percent at 6,754.15 points by the middle of the trading session, extending a pull-back since the start of the month after hitting a record high of 6,974.26 points on March 2.

The FTSE was also set for its biggest weekly drop since December.

Utility stocks were among the worst-performers after Britain's opposition Labour Party said it would ensure cheaper energy costs for consumers by the end of this year if it wins a national election on May 7.

SSE fell 2 percent and British Gas owner Centrica also weakened by 1.5 percent.

Both Centrica and SSE have been laggards since the start of the year on concerns that they will become subject to greater regulation and price caps, in one of the first signs of election-related stress in the markets.

Central Markets' trading analyst Joe Neighbour said he was "short" on the utility sector - namely betting on future falls.

He added that new economic stimulus measures from the European Central Bank (ECB) were also pushing investors to take on more "risk" in their portfolio by acquiring banking stocks, which often outperform other sectors in a rising market.

"A lot of people are rotating out of utility stocks and into riskier parts of the market," said Neighbour.

Energy stocks such as BG and Royal Dutch Shell also fell as Brent crude oil dropped below $57 a barrel on Friday, while a downgrade from Credit Suisse sent drinks group Diageo lower.

However, hotel and coffee shop operator Whitbread rose to touch record highs, after upgrades by Deutsche Bank and UBS.

Outside of the blue-chip FTSE 100 index, Afren slumped 30 percent after a rescue plan was agreed for the indebted oil producer, which will lead to equity dilution. (Additional reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Gareth Jones)