* FTSE 100 up 0.5 pct, close to all-time high
* BG Group at highest level in over 6 months
* Sky also up after report of Vivendi interest
LONDON, April 8 A proposed $70 billion takeover
of BG Group by energy firm Royal Dutch Shell
lifted top UK shares on Wednesday to outperform pan-European
equities and buoyed the battered energy sector.
The UK FTSE 100 index was up 0.5 percent at 0747
GMT, at 6,993.82 points, better than a 0.2 percent rise for the
FTSEurofirst 300 index and creeping up towards an
all-time high of 7,065.08 points reached on March 24.
Shares of BG were up 38.0 percent, trading at their highest
level since September, while Shell's A shares were down 2.7
percent. The terms of the agreed deal, which represented a
premium of around 52 percent to the 90-day trading average, were
seen by investors and analysts as effectively re-rating the
battered energy sector after sharp declines in the oil price.
"It looks as though Shell is paying a reasonably high
premium," said Paul Mumford, fund manager at Cavendish Asset
Management, which manages around 1 billion pounds in assets and
owns both Shell and BG.
"It's almost cheaper to buy a company than drill for oil
yourself in this type of environment. Shell has had some
difficulties in its exploration programme and this looks like
quite a good quick-fix solution."
Rival energy group BP rose 3.8 percent, and Tullow
Oil was also up 9.9 percent, with traders citing
increased merger expectations.
Pay-TV group Sky was up 2.7 percent after Reuters
reported that French media conglomerate Vivendi was
looking at a possible acquisition of Sky as one of several
options to expand the reach of its own TV group Canal Plus,
according to three sources familiar with the matter.
Foreign investors are snapping up British companies at the
fastest pace in eight years, according to Reuters data, despite
a looming general election that investors think will feed market
volatility over the coming weeks.
The election is shaping up to be the most unpredictable in a
generation and Scottish nationalist leader Nicola Sturgeon has
raised the prospect of another independence referendum after
2016 that could break apart the United Kingdom.
"The election still failing to dent the index's
strength," said Connor Campbell, analyst at Spreadex.
Shares of Easyjet were slightly positive after the
airline reported a 7.5 percent rise in passenger traffic for
March.
(Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)