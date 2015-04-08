* FTSE 100 up 0.5 pct, outperforms DAX and CAC
* BG Group up 34.7 pct after Shell bid
* Sky also up after report of Vivendi interest
By Lionel Laurent and Francesco Canepa
LONDON, April 8 Royal Dutch Shell's $70
billion bid for energy firm BG Group lifted Britain's top
share index on Wednesday, helping it outperform its continental
peers.
The FTSE 100 was up 0.5 percent at 6,998.71 points
by 1103 GMT, while Germany's DAX and France's CAC
eased. The FTSE hit a record 7,065.08 on March 24.
Shares in BG jumped 34.7 percent to hit their highest level
since September when it was sliding lower alongside the price of
oil. Shell is offering a premium of about 52 percent to BG's
trading average for the past three months.
Shell's two UK listings fell 2.3 percent
and 5.3 percent, respectively.
"With BG Group, Shell gets exposure to Brazil's vast Santos
Basin reserves, and further involvement in the integrated gas
market," Lombard Odier Global Energy Fund manager, Pascal
Menges, said.
"But it comes at a hefty price. Management will have their
work cut out to execute the deal and generate synergies and
assets sales."
The proposed deal, seen as a possible harbinger of further
mergers and acquisitions activity in the battered energy sector,
fuelled by ultra-low interest rates across the developed world,
lifted the general mood.
"It's almost cheaper to buy a company than drill for oil
yourself in this type of environment," said fund manager Paul
Mumford at Cavendish Asset Management, which manages about 1
billion pounds in assets and owns shares in Shell and BG.
BP rose 2 percent and Tullow Oil was up 9.2
percent.
Pay-TV group Sky rose 1.5 percent after Reuters
reported that French media conglomerate Vivendi was
looking buying it as one of several options to expand the reach
of its own TV group Canal Plus.
Foreign investors are snapping up British companies at the
fastest pace in eight years, according to Reuters data, despite
a looming general election that investors think will feed market
volatility over the coming weeks.
The election is shaping up to be the most unpredictable in a
generation and, adding to the uncertainty, Scottish nationalist
leader Nicola Sturgeon has raised the prospect of another
independence referendum after 2016.
"The election still failing to dent the index's
strength," said Connor Campbell, analyst at Spreadex.
(Editing by Louise Ireland)