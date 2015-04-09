* Burberry gains on bid speculation
* Emerging market-exposed stocks rise
(Updates closing prices)
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, April 9 Britain's FTSE 100 rose on
Thursday, as a recovery in emerging market-exposed stocks and
gains in Burberry driven by bid speculation kept the
index near all-time highs.
The blue-chip index closed up 1.1 percent at
7,015.36 points. It hit a record high of 7,065.08 in March.
With just weeks to go before a national election that looks
too close to call, UK stock markets have so far shown few signs
of political jitters.
A pick-up in mergers and acquisitions activity including
Royal Dutch Shell's proposed takeover of BG has
leant support.
Burberry shares were up 2.8 percent, with traders citing
market speculation of bid interest from U.S. private equity.
Burberry declined to comment.
"I have been buying up Burberry shares but I don't think
I'll go back in for more ahead of Burberry's (results) numbers
later this month," Securequity sales trader Jawaid Afsar said.
Improving sentiment towards emerging markets helped asset
managers including Ashmore and Aberdeen Asset
Management, both up around 4 percent, and HSBC,
which was up 2.9 percent.
The FTSE 100 was little changed after the Bank of England
kept interest rates at record lows as policymakers wait to see
whether a tumble in inflation is short-lived or turns into a
bigger threat for the British economy.
Temporary power provider Aggreko lost ground as
violence escalates in Yemen, where the company has exposure.
Investors in other markets have shifted bets ahead of the
election, for which opinion polls put the Conservatives
neck-and-neck with the opposition Labour party.
Bets on how volatile the British pound will be over
the next month rose sharply on Thursday, driving the cost of
taking out insurance against sharp swings in the currency to
multi-year highs.
Some traders said the backdrop of takeover activity would
cushion the FTSE from any major hits caused by the May 7 vote.
"The M&A activity should keep the FTSE steady. The momentum
is still to the upside," Thames Capital Markets strategist Nav
Banwait said.
(Additional reporting by James Davey and Lionel Laurent;
Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky and John Stonestreet)