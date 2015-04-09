* Burberry gains on bid speculation * Emerging market-exposed stocks rise (Updates closing prices) By Sudip Kar-Gupta LONDON, April 9 Britain's FTSE 100 rose on Thursday, as a recovery in emerging market-exposed stocks and gains in Burberry driven by bid speculation kept the index near all-time highs. The blue-chip index closed up 1.1 percent at 7,015.36 points. It hit a record high of 7,065.08 in March. With just weeks to go before a national election that looks too close to call, UK stock markets have so far shown few signs of political jitters. A pick-up in mergers and acquisitions activity including Royal Dutch Shell's proposed takeover of BG has leant support. Burberry shares were up 2.8 percent, with traders citing market speculation of bid interest from U.S. private equity. Burberry declined to comment. "I have been buying up Burberry shares but I don't think I'll go back in for more ahead of Burberry's (results) numbers later this month," Securequity sales trader Jawaid Afsar said. Improving sentiment towards emerging markets helped asset managers including Ashmore and Aberdeen Asset Management, both up around 4 percent, and HSBC, which was up 2.9 percent. The FTSE 100 was little changed after the Bank of England kept interest rates at record lows as policymakers wait to see whether a tumble in inflation is short-lived or turns into a bigger threat for the British economy. Temporary power provider Aggreko lost ground as violence escalates in Yemen, where the company has exposure. Investors in other markets have shifted bets ahead of the election, for which opinion polls put the Conservatives neck-and-neck with the opposition Labour party. Bets on how volatile the British pound will be over the next month rose sharply on Thursday, driving the cost of taking out insurance against sharp swings in the currency to multi-year highs. Some traders said the backdrop of takeover activity would cushion the FTSE from any major hits caused by the May 7 vote. "The M&A activity should keep the FTSE steady. The momentum is still to the upside," Thames Capital Markets strategist Nav Banwait said. (Additional reporting by James Davey and Lionel Laurent; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky and John Stonestreet)