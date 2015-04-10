* FTSE 100 up 0.5 pct, near record highs
* Property stocks on the rise
* Shire rises but AstraZeneca falls
* Election uncertainty fails to spread to stocks
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, April 10 Britain's top equity index
advanced on Friday, nearing record highs, as real-estate stocks
extended gains from a rebound in property prices and drugmaker
Shire got a lift from a positive product review.
The FTSE 100 rose 0.5 percent to 7,051.07 points,
close to a record 7,065.08 points reached in March.
Even though uncertainty before next month's British election
has weakened sterling, the benchmark UK stock market has
continued to push higher.
Sterling got another knock after the UK reported industrial
output barely grew in February, but equity traders said a weak
pound could help British exporters and that individual companies
were still seeing a lot of positive developments.
Shire shares rose 5.2 percent, the biggest gain on the FTSE
100, from a U.S. Food and Drug Administration decision to grant
a priority review to its application for lifitegrast, a dry-eye
disease treatment.
Homebuilders Barratt Developments and Taylor Wimpey
rose as did property-listing company Zoopla, a
day after data pointed to a rebound in British house-price
growth in March.
"Whatever form a new British coalition government takes, the
UK still has a massive need to build more homes," said Charles
Hanover Investments' partner Dafydd Davies.
ITV AT 15-YEAR HIGH
TV and media company ITV rose to a 15-year high
after investment bank Morgan Stanley raised its price target on
the stock.
However, mining stocks including Anglo American,
Glencore and Rio Tinto fell, hit by a renewed
slide in prices for iron ore.
Drugmaker AstraZeneca also fell after a negative
review for Astra's diabetes drug Onglyza.
While neither the Conservatives nor the Labour Party is
forecast to win an overall majority in Britain's 650-seat
parliament, Richard Buxton, head of UK equities at Old Mutual
Global Investors, said he was making no short-term portfolio
changes and sticking to financial and cyclical stocks.
Beaufort Securities sales trader Basil Petrides, however,
was adopting a more cautious attitude.
"I can't buy into the market here. I would rather be taking
some money off the table."
