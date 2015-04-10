* FTSE 100 up 1.1 pct at record closing high of 7,089.77
* FTSE rises even though election uncertainty hits pound
* Shire rises but AstraZeneca slips
* FTSE 100 up 8 pct since start of 2015
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, April 10 Britain's top equity index
sprinted to new record highs on Friday, as real-estate stocks
extended gains from a rebound in property prices and drugmaker
Shire got a lift from a positive product review.
The FTSE 100 ended up 1.1 percent at 7,089.77
points, its highest ever closing level. It had earlier set an
intraday record high of 7,095.36 points, beating its earlier
all-time peak of 7,065 points from March.
Uncertainty before next month's British election has
weakened sterling, but the benchmark UK stock market has
continued to push higher and is up around 8 percent since the
start of 2015.
Sterling got another knock after weaker-than-expected UK
industrial data on Friday, but equity traders said a weak pound
could help British exporters and that individual companies were
still seeing a lot of positive developments.
Shire shares rose 5 percent, the biggest gain on the FTSE
100, from a U.S. Food & Drug Administration decision to grant a
priority review to its application for lifitegrast, a dry-eye
disease treatment.
Homebuilders Barratt Developments and Taylor Wimpey
rose, as did property-listing company Zoopla, a
day after data pointed to a rebound in British house-price
growth in March.
"Whatever form a new British coalition government takes, the
UK still has a massive need to build more homes," said Charles
Hanover Investments' partner Dafydd Davies.
ITV AT 15-YEAR HIGH
Media company ITV hit a 15-year high after
investment bank Morgan Stanley raised its price target on the
stock.
However, some mining stocks including Anglo American
and Rio Tinto slipped, hit by a renewed slide in prices
for iron ore.
Drugmaker AstraZeneca also fell after a negative
review for Astra's diabetes drug Onglyza.
Neither Prime Minister David Cameron's Conservatives nor Ed
Miliband's Labour Party have a clear lead in the polls, while a
possible referendum on Britain's EU membership, promised by the
Conservatives, is adding to nervousness among investors.
Yet Richard Buxton, head of UK equities at Old Mutual Global
Investors, said he was making no short-term portfolio changes
and sticking to financial and cyclical stocks.
Beaufort Securities sales trader Basil Petrides, however,
was adopting a more cautious attitude.
"I can't buy into the market here. I would rather be taking
some money off the table," he said.
(Additional reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by Andrew
Roche)