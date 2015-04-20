* Blue-chip FTSE 100 index gains 0.7 percent
* Mining sector rises 1.7 pct to be top riser
* IHG benefits from continued merger chatter
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, April 20 Mining stocks helped Britain's
top share index rebound on Monday, benefiting from stimulus
measures in China to support stuttering growth in the world's
biggest consumer of metals.
The FTSE 350 mining index rose 1.7 percent, the
top sectoral gainer, after China cut the amount of cash that
banks must hold as reserves to help combat a slowdown in growth
in the world's second-biggest economy.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index rose 0.7 percent to
7,042.91 points by 1440 GMT, partly recovering after a 1.3
percent drop on Friday. While it climbed back above the
psychologically significant 7,000 level, it remained about 1
percent off a record high touched in the previous session.
"Mining stocks are sensitive to macro developments in China
and the policy easing that we have seen come through should
help the sector, given that the country is trying to stimulate
demand," said Robert Parkes, equity strategist at HSBC.
"We are positive on this 'deeply unloved' sector as
valuations are quite attractive and we believe that large
international funds still have got pretty significant
underweight position on miners."
Miners BHP Billiton, Rio Tinto, Antofagasta
and Anglo American rose 2.0 to 2.5 percent.
Following Friday's fall, gains were broad-based, with other
growth-sensitive sectors like banks and oil and gas
rising 1.2 percent and 0.9 percent respectively.
However, the FTSE 100 lags some major European indexes
including Germany's DAX and France's CAC --
both up more than 20 percent this year against a 7 percent rise
for the British index -- with political uncertainty before
Britain's national election on May 7 a factor.
Opinion polls put the governing Conservatives neck-and-neck
with the opposition Labour party, and the Scottish National
Party may emerge as the third-biggest, raising prospects of a
hung parliament. The ruling party has promised a referendum on
Britain's membership of the European Union by the end of 2017.
"A minority government will heighten uncertainty over how
successful the government will be in pursuing its policy agenda
and how long the next parliament will last. This will lead to
higher risk premium for UK assets and an uncomfortable increase
in volatility," Bill O'Neill, head of the UK investment office
at UBS Wealth Management, said in a note.
"In order of importance: a referendum on EU membership,
fiscal policy and devolution will be the key concerns for the
markets."
Among other sharp individual movers, InterContinental Hotels
Group rose 2.1 percent, with traders citing merger
chatter after speculation of a possible deal broke in late trade
on Friday.
Construction firm Ashtead gained 2.6 percent to
1,141 pence after Barclays raised its target price on the stock
to 1,405 pence from 1,289 pence.
(Additional reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Crispian
Balmer)