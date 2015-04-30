* FTSE 100 index edges higher after 3-week lows
* Royal Mail boosted as rival ditches UK expansion plan
* RBS falls after first quarter loss
By Atul Prakash and Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, April 30 Britain's top equity index
edged higher after setting a three-week low on Thursday, with
Royal Mail gaining on the prospect of lower competition
and energy shares tracking a rise in oil prices.
Royal Mail led the blue-chip FTSE 100 index, with
the company's shares rising 5.2 percent after Dutch rival PostNL
abandoned talks with LDC on plans to expand PostNL's
'Whistl' unit in Britain.
Among top sectoral gainers, the UK Oil and Gas index
rose 0.7 percent after crude oil prices hit a
five-month high on a weaker dollar and on signs that U.S.
production had eased and refinery demand had picked up.
"Stronger oil prices have provided some support to the
energy sector, while yesterday's strong market sell-off will
have tempted investors to look for bargains," Augustin Eden,
analyst at Accendo Markets, said.
"On a company level, Royal Dutch Shell's move to maintain
its dividend added to relatively good performance in its
downstream operations to negate a fall in profits and put it in
line with sector peers."
Shares in Royal Dutch Shell rose 0.7 percent after
it reported stronger than expected profits thanks to refining,
which proved valuable in the recent oil price downturn, joining
a trend set by rivals BP and Total earlier this
week.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index, which hit an all-time
high of 7,122.74 points on April 27, was up 0.3 percent at
6,966.33 points by 1010 GMT after falling to a three week low
earlier in the session.
Gains were capped by uncertainty over next week's British
general election. Opinion polls put the governing Conservatives
neck-and-neck with the opposition Labour party, while the
Scottish National Party could emerge as the third largest party.
Investors tend to be wary of Labour, which has vowed to
regulate utilities and hike taxes on banker bonuses. But
analysts say a Conservative win could trigger economic
uncertainty because of a party promise to hold a referendum over
Britain's membership of the European Union.
Royal Bank of Scotland fell 2.6 percent after the
state-backed bank set aside 856 million pounds ($1.3 billion) to
cover charges for past misconduct and litigation, pushing RBS to
a first quarter loss.
Several stocks, including utility Centrica and media
group ITV, went "ex-dividend" - meaning they were
trading without the attraction of their latest dividend, which
in turn took some points off the FTSE in a technical adjustment.
Outside of the blue-chip FTSE 100 index, mid-cap stock
Zoopla Property Group surged 13 percent after Zoopla
agreed to buy the company behind price comparison website
uSwitch.com.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Jon Boyle)