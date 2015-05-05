* Blue-chip FTSE 100 index closes 0.8 pct lower
* HSBC leads banking sector down
* Cautious trading ahead of general election
By Atul Prakash and Liisa Tuhkanen
LONDON, May 5 Britain's top share index ended
lower on Tuesday tracking sharp losses in the U.S. market, with
HSBC leading the banking sector down after saying a bank levy
was hampering its ability to pay a higher dividend.
A survey showing growth in Britain's construction industry
slowed sharply in April and uncertainty about the outcome of
Thursday's parliamentary election also dissuaded investors from
placing strong trading bets.
After trading higher in the first, the blue-chip FTSE 100
index gave up gains and finished 0.8 percent weaker at
6,927.58 points, dragged down by a 2.2 percent fall in the UK
banking index.
Europe's biggest bank HSBC, down 3.2 percent, was
the biggest faller in the banking index - despite a 4 percent
rise in first-quarter pretax profit - after warning that
Britain's bank tax was preventing it from raising dividend
payouts and that was a key concern of investors.
"The bank continues to flex its financial muscles with a
reassuring update. However, concerns inevitably remain," said
Richard Hunter, head of equities at Hargreaves Lansdown.
"The scope of any further regulatory fines remains unclear,
the increased cost of doing business especially in the
compliance area has once more received air time, whilst the
potential relocation of the business provides some uncertainty."
Manoj Ladwa, head of trading at TJM Partners, said the
banking sector also came under pressure following a sell-off on
Wall Street on data showing U.S. trade deficit rose in March,
suggesting that economic growth contracted in the first quarter,
concerns about Greece and jitters before the UK election.
Greece stepped up diplomatic efforts with its euro zone
partners to avoid running out of money this month, when it must
make a big debt repayment to the International Monetary Fund as
cash reserves dry up. Greek shares fell 3.9
percent.
Investors kept a close eye on the UK election. According to
a Populus poll, British Prime Minister David Cameron's
Conservatives are level with the opposition Labour Party.
Voters in the world's fifth largest economy head to the
polls on Thursday with surveys suggesting that no party is
likely to win an overall majority.
Losses recorded by the broader market, however, were kept in
check by a rally in commodity stocks.
The UK Oil and Gas index rose 1.3 percent as
oil prices rose to trade near their 2015 highs after protesters
shut down the eastern Libyan oil port of Zueitina. The mining
index rose 0.4 percent as prices of copper,
aluminium and nickel rose 1.0 to 4.0 percent.
However, analysts remained sceptical about the continuation
of a rally in energy stocks just on the back of oil price moves.
"It is good that oil prices are rebounding from their
lowest, but it's far too early to say that there's a definitive
recovery," Admiral Markets' analyst Darren Sinden said.
(Additional reporting by Alistair Smout in Glasgow; Editing by
Mark Heinrich)