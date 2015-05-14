* FTSE 100 down 0.1 pct, in line with Europe
* Mixed set of earnings, weaker commodities weigh
* Dovish Bank of England stance offers support
By Lionel Laurent
LONDON, May 14 Britain's blue-chip FTSE 100
index edged down on Thursday - broadly in line with European
shares, hit by a persistent bond-market sell-off - after a mixed
bag of corporate earnings and weaker commodity prices.
The FTSE was down 0.1 percent by 0756 GMT, with the
pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index off 0.1 percent.
While Britain has not been immune to spreading jitters from
the bond market sell-off, it has been supported by dovish
statements from the Bank of England.
"U.S. and UK stocks appear to be preferred versus German
stocks for now, mainly because any increases in interest rates
in the U.S. and the UK aren't imminent and on hold for now,"
Peregrine & Black senior sales trader, Markus Huber, said.
"Economic growth worries (are) hampering exporters."
Shares in ITV fell 1.6 percent after it forecast a
sharper-than-expected drop in advertising revenue in the current
quarter, overshadowing a strong start to the year.
Several stocks went ex-dividend, including Sainsbury
, down 2.8 percent, and drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline
, down 2.1 percent. UBS analysts also downgraded Glaxo to
"neutral" from "buy", saying company updates on cost structure
had led them to cut earnings estimates.
Weaker commodities prices saw energy and mining stocks
including Royal Dutch Shell, BHP Billiton and
Rio Tinto fall more than 1 percent. Vedanta Resources
reported a 16.7 percent drop in full-year core earnings
as oil and iron prices declined.
There were some more positive earnings updates from
private-equity group 3i, whose stock rose 2.4 percent
after it emerged from restructuring with a strong set of
results. Leisure company Merlin also gained after it
said sales were boosted by demand at its theme parks.
Construction group Balfour Beatty reaffirmed its
cash targets in a trading statement. Its stock fell 0.3 percent.
