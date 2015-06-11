* FTSE closes up 0.2 percent
* Royal Mail dips after government sells shares at discount
* RBS rallies on news of sooner-than-expected stake sale
By Liisa Tuhkanen and Alistair Smout
LONDON, June 11 Gains in Royal Bank of Scotland
shares bolstered Britain's top equity index on Thursday on news
it would be returned to private hands sooner than expected,
while shares in Royal Mail fell after the government sold half
its stake at a discount.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed up 0.2 percent
at 6,846.74 points. The index erased some of its gains in tandem
with European equities as optimism over a Greek debt deal turned
sour with negative comments from the International Monetary
Fund.
Royal Mail was the biggest FTSE loser, down 4.5
percent after the British government said it would sell half of
its remaining stake in the company, leaving it with about 15
percent of the postal service.
The stock fell to 493.3 pence from 516.5 pence after the
government sold the shares at 500p each, a discount to
Wednesday's close.
Royal Bank of Scotland gained 1.9 percent after
finance minister George Osborne said Britain would start selling
its 32 billion pound ($49.5 billion) stake in the bank. The sale
plan represents a milestone in terms of RBS's recovery from the
financial crisis but also means Osborne has given up on his
original intention to sell the shares for a profit.
"I think they're going to want to put this one to bed...
They've recovered some of the losses, but not all of them, and
they can just sort of draw a line under it and move on," ETX
Capital sales trader Mark Priest said.
Also in the sector, Standard Chartered fell 2.1
percent, giving away some of the previous session's 5.8 percent
rise as hopes that Osborne would change a bank levy system were
disappointed.
Grocers such as Sainsbury, Tesco and Wm
Morrison rose 1 to 2 percent, extending a rally in the
previous session following a reassuring update from Sainsbury.
Investors had placed record negative bets on the sector
ahead of the update. As so-called "short" positions are called
off, however, this can squeeze share prices higher.
An upgrade of Sainsbury to "buy" from "hold" by Cantor
illustrated the improving sentiment in the sector.
"The last 18 months have been so dire for the British
supermarket sector, any news that isn't terrible is seen as
quite positive," David Madden, market analyst at IG, said.
"It isn't anything new that the sales of UK retailers are on
the decline, so a lot of it has been factored in... I see money
going back into the sector."
Among other notable movers, Vodafone and Johnson
Matthey both traded without their latest dividend
payouts and lost 1.4 percent and 2.9 percent respectively.
($1 = 0.6463 pounds)
