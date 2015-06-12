* Blue-chip FTSE 100 index down 0.5 percent
* Royal Mail rebounds on property sale report
* Energy shares down on weaker oil price
* Greek debt jitters hurting market sentiment
By Liisa Tuhkanen
LONDON, June 12 Britain's top equity index fell
on Friday as lower oil prices hit energy stocks and concerns
over Greece's talks with international creditors weighed on
sentiment.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 fell 0.5 percent to 6,811.11
points by 1111 GMT after gaining in the previous two sessions.
The biggest weight on the index was Royal Dutch Shell
, which fell 1.4 percent, trimming more than 6 points
off the FTSE 100.
Rival oil major BP dropped 0.9 percent.
Oil prices fell after Saudi Arabia said it was ready to
raise output further if needed, potentially adding to
oversupply.
The energy sub-index was down 1.1 percent.
On the upside, Royal Mail added 2.7 percent, with
traders attributing the gains to a report indicating Ballymore
has emerged as frontrunner to buy the Nine Elms RMG site.
The postal service fell 4.5 percent in the previous session
after the British government announced it would sell half of its
remaining stake in the company.
"I don't expect that we're going to see anywhere near the
momentum we would have seen when it was privatised initially,
but certainly it does seem fairly valued in around the 500 pence
market," said London Capital Group analyst Brenda Kelly.
Investors were also focused on Greece's stalled debt talks
after the International Monetary Fund dramatically raised the
stakes on Thursday by announcing its delegation had left the
negotiations in Brussels because of differences with Athens.
"Whilst investors have had plenty of time to reduce their
direct exposure to Greece, any exit of the country from the euro
zone will generate questions over the resolve and future of the
European Union," Hargreaves Lansdown equity analyst Keith Bowman
said.
European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said on
Friday that the talks between Greece and its creditors will
restart, but that it was up to Greece to make the next move.
Athens needs a deal to unlock aid before the end of the
month when it is otherwise set to default on a 1.6 billion euro
($1.8 billion) repayment to the IMF. That could trigger capital
controls and possibly push Greece out of the euro zone.
Among mid caps, Bwin.Party fell 8.3 percent after
saying two of its shareholders had decided to place up to 50
million shares in the online gambling firm.
Petra Diamonds also dropped 8.3 percent after
forecasting full-year revenue below market expectations.
The miner, which has four producing mines in South Africa
and one in Tanzania, had warned in April that full-year results
would be below market consensus due to variability in grade and
production mix.
(Additional reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Susan Fenton)