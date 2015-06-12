* Blue-chip FTSE 100 index closes down 0.9 percent
* Royal Mail rebounds on property sale report
* Energy shares down on weaker oil price
* Greek debt jitters hurting market sentiment
By Liisa Tuhkanen
LONDON, June 12 Britain's top equity index fell
on Friday as lower oil prices hit energy stocks and concerns
over Greece's talks with international creditors weighed on
sentiment.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 closed 0.9 percent down at
6,784.92 points, slightly outperforming major euro zone indexes.
The biggest weight on the index was Royal Dutch Shell
, which fell 2.1 percent, trimming nearly 10 points off
the FTSE 100.
Rival oil major BP dropped 2.1 percent and the energy
sub-index was down 2.1 percent on cheaper oil.
Oil prices slipped after the world's top crude exporter
Saudi Arabia said it was ready to raise output further if
needed, potentially adding to oversupply.
Royal Mail added 2.8 percent, with traders
attributing the gains to a report indicating Ballymore has
emerged as frontrunner to buy its Nine Elms site in London.
The postal service fell 4.5 percent in the previous session
after the British government announced it would sell half of its
remaining stake.
"I don't expect that we're going to see anywhere near the
momentum we would have seen when it was privatised initially,
but certainly it does seem fairly valued around the 500 pence
mark," said London Capital Group analyst Brenda Kelly.
Investors were also focused on Greece's stalled debt talks
after the International Monetary Fund ramped up the stakes on
Thursday by announcing its delegation had left the negotiations
in Brussels because of differences with Athens.
"Whilst investors have had plenty of time to reduce their
direct exposure to Greece, any exit of the country from the euro
zone will generate questions over the resolve and future of the
European Union," Hargreaves Lansdown equity analyst Keith Bowman
said.
A government official said on Friday that Greece is ready to
submit counter-proposals to bridge differences with its
creditors and will restart negotiations in Brussels on
Saturday.
Athens needs a deal to unlock aid before the end of the
month when it is otherwise set to default on a 1.6 billion euro
($1.8 billion) repayment to the IMF. That could trigger capital
controls and possibly push Greece out of the euro zone.
Among mid caps, Bwin.Party fell 7 percent after
saying two of its shareholders had decided to place up to 50
million shares in the online gambling firm.
Petra Diamonds dropped 6.9 percent after forecasting
full-year revenue below market expectations.
The miner, which has four producing mines in South Africa
and one in Tanzania, had warned in April that full-year results
would be below market consensus due to variability in grade and
production mix.
