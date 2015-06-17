* FTSE 100 down 0.1 pct
* Housebuilders surge on stellar results from Berkeley
* Supermarkets slip
By Liisa Tuhkanen and Alistair Smout
LONDON, June 17 Britain's top share index held
roughly steady on Wednesday, supported by gains in construction
stocks even though losses in grocers weighed on the market.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 was down 0.1 percent at
6,701.03 by 0813 GMT after closing flat in the previous session
which also saw it drop to an intraday low of 6,656.90 points -
the worst level since late January.
Among individual stocks, mid-cap housebuilder Berkeley
surged 7.7 percent after posting better-than-expected
full-year profit, lifting the rest of the sector with
it.
Housebuilder Persimmon was the biggest gainer on the
blue-chip index, adding 1.4 percent, with peers Wolseley
, CRH, Travis Perkins and Barratt
Developments making up the rest of the top five.
Persimmon is up over 20 percent since the Conservatives won
an unexpected majority at a general election in May, which
traders anticipated would lead to more measures to support the
housing market, and removed the chance of a "mansion tax" from
the opposition Labour party.
"Berkeley's figures have set the tone for the sector, and
they're pretty impressive when one stock in the sector charges
higher like this, the others are bound to follow," Alastair
McCaig, market analyst at IG, said.
"We felt that the Conservatives coming to power was going to
be a positive for housebuilders. With the summer budget in a few
weeks, there's every likelihood of the confirmation of ongoing
benefits. So there's optimism in that regard, and with
Berkeley's good figures as well, it all bodes well for the
sector."
On the downside, supermarkets Sainsbury, Morrison
, Marks and Spencer and Tesco all fell
around 1 percent the FTSE 100 after bearish comments on the
sector from Credit Suisse.
"We see few opportunities within a group that has
historically misallocated capital, is faced with extreme
competitive pressures and operates in a very low-growth
environment," Credit Suisse analysts said in a note.