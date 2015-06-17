* FTSE 100 down 0.2 pct
* Supermarkets hit by Credit Suisse comments
* Housebuilders surge on Berkeley results
* Eyes on Fed for hints of a rate hike
By Liisa Tuhkanen and Alistair Smout
LONDON, June 17 Britain's top share index turned
lower by mid-session on Wednesday as losses in grocers and
caution before a Federal Reserve announcement later in the day
weighed on the market.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 was down 0.2 percent at
6,697.80 points at 1407 GMT, having traded as high as 6,731.54
points earlier.
The FTSE, which fell to its lowest since late January on
Tuesday, has lost around 5.5 percent over the past three weeks
as investors worried about a Greek default and rising borrowing
costs if the Federal Reserve raises its interest rates.
A Fed policy statement, due at 1800 GMT, will spell out how
the bank's policymakers feel the U.S. economy has progressed and
hint at whether the Fed intends to hike rates only once this
year, or twice.
"It (Wednesday's pullback) is quite in keeping with the
general mood of caution," Ken Odeluga, market analyst at City
Index, said. "I think we're going to know a lot more (about
market direction) after the Federal Reserve announcement today."
Among individual stocks, supermarkets Sainsbury,
Morrison, Marks and Spencer and Tesco
all fell more than 1 percent after bearish comments on grocers
by Credit Suisse.
"We see few opportunities within a group that has
historically misallocated capital, is faced with extreme
competitive pressures and operates in a very low-growth
environment," Credit Suisse analysts said in a note.
Mid-cap housebuilder Berkeley surged 9.5 percent
after posting better-than-expected full-year
profit. Peers Persimmon, Wolseley
, CRH, Travis Perkins and Barratt
Developments also outperformed.
Persimmon is up over 20 percent since the Conservatives won
an unexpected majority at a general election in May. Traders
expect more measures to support the housing market and less
threat of a "mansion tax" from the opposition Labour party.
"Berkeley's figures have set the tone for the sector, and
they're pretty impressive when one stock in the sector charges
higher like this, the others are bound to follow," Alastair
McCaig, market analyst at IG, said.
(Editing by Toby Chopra)