By Liisa Tuhkanen and Alistair Smout
LONDON, June 17 Britain's top share index turned
lower by mid-session on Wednesday as losses in grocers and
caution before a Federal Reserve announcement later in the day
weighed on the market.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 closed 0.4 percent lower at
6,680.55 points. The FTSE, which fell to its lowest since late
January on Tuesday, has lost around 5.5 percent over the past
three weeks as investors worried about a Greek default and
rising borrowing costs if the Federal Reserve raises its
interest rates.
A Fed policy statement, due at 1800 GMT, will spell out how
the bank's policymakers feel the U.S. economy has progressed and
hint at whether the Fed intends to hike rates only once this
year, or twice.
"It (Wednesday's pullback) is quite in keeping with the
general mood of caution," Ken Odeluga, market analyst at City
Index, said. "I think we're going to know a lot more (about
market direction) after the Federal Reserve announcement today."
Among individual stocks, supermarkets, Morrison,
Marks and Spencer and Tesco all fell around 1
percent after bearish comments on grocers by Credit Suisse.
"We see few opportunities within a group that has
historically misallocated capital, is faced with extreme
competitive pressures and operates in a very low-growth
environment," Credit Suisse analysts said in a note.
Mid-cap housebuilder Berkeley surged 10 percent
after posting better-than-expected full-year
profit. Peers Persimmon, Wolseley
, CRH, Travis Perkins and Barratt
Developments also outperformed.
Persimmon is up over 20 percent since the Conservatives won
an unexpected majority at a general election in May. Traders
expect more measures to support the housing market, with the
notion of the "mansion tax" promoted by the opposition Labour
party now having receded.
"Berkeley's figures have set the tone for the sector, and
they're pretty impressive when one stock in the sector charges
higher like this, the others are bound to follow," Alastair
McCaig, market analyst at IG, said.
(Editing by Ralph Boulton)