(Updates with closing prices)
By Liisa Tuhkanen
LONDON, July 24 Britain's top share index fell 1
percent on Friday, slightly underperforming broader European
equities, with a slump in commodity shares tracking a sharp drop
in metals and oil prices.
Worries over emerging markets and Chinese growth have roiled
commodity prices and hit the blue-chip FTSE 100 index,
which is comparatively more exposed to natural resources and
energy firms, harder than other pan-European indexes.
Some strong second-quarter company results failed to offset
that impact on Friday, with the FTSE closing down 1.1 percent at
6,579.81 points.
Miner Lonmin slumped 17.4 percent to an all-time low
while Glencore and Antofagasta fell 4.5 to 6.3
percent. Platinum producer Lonmin said it planned to close or
mothball several mine shafts in a bid to survive plunging
prices.
Miner Anglo American closed down 3.5 percent despite
maintaining its interim dividend.
"The most dominant market force this Friday was ... the
commodity sell-off," said Connor Campbell, analyst at spread-bet
firm Spreadex.
There were some positives from results season. Vodafone rose
more than 2 percent after reporting an acceleration in its main
quarterly sales growth as a cable TV acquisition in its biggest
market Germany lifted sales and consolidated the overall return
to growth for the world's second-largest mobile operator.
House-builders and property stocks also got a lift on a day
when data showed mortgage approvals in Britain in June rose to
their highest since March last year. Broker recommendations
helped to put Land Securities and British Land
among the top 10 performing blue-chips in the UK.
Pearson, the group selling the Financial Times in a
$1.3 billion deal, fell 1.2 percent despite announcing an
increase to its dividend and confirming guidance. Traders said
the lack of an upgrade to its outlook was a negative for the
stock.
Diageo dropped 2.5 percent after the U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission announced an investigation into whether
the liquor company has been shipping excess inventory to
distributors to boost its results.
(Reporting by Liisa Tuhkanen; Editing by Catherine Evans)