By Sudip Kar-Gupta

LONDON, July 27 Britain's top share index slipped on Monday, weighed down by Merlin Entertainments and Pearson, although it outperformed European peers as mining stocks bounced.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down 0.1 percent at 6,572.54 points near midsession, having fallen 1.1 percent on Friday as commodity shares slumped alongside metals prices.

The mining sector has been depressed for months on concerns over growth in China - the world's biggest metals consumer.

On Monday, however, mining stocks recovered, with Randgold and Fresnillo rising with the gold price .

Elsewhere in Europe, Germany's DAX and France's CAC both declining around 1.4 percent.

"On a comparative basis, the FTSE is putting in quite a good performance today, but I would still trade cautiously though," Admiral Markets' Darren Sinden said.

Merlin Entertainments fell 3.6 percent, making it the worst performing FTSE stock in percentage terms, after a profit warning. Its shares tumbled as much as 7.8 percent, their worst ever one-day drop.

Pearson fell 2.3 percent after announcing talks to sell its 50 percent stake in The Economist.

Among gainers, Reckitt Benckiser added 2.7 percent after the consumer goods maker increased full-year net revenue and margin targets.

The FTSE hit a record high of 7,122.74 points in April but is now some 8 percent below that. (Additional reporting by Liisa Tuhkanen; Editing by Louise Ireland)