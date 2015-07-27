* FTSE 100 eases 0.1 pct, mining stocks mitigate loss
* Merlin Entertainments has biggest one-day fall
* Pearson down after putting Economist stake up for sale
* Mining sector rebounds after a volatile week
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, July 27 Britain's top share index
slipped on Monday, weighed down by Merlin Entertainments
and Pearson, although it outperformed European
peers as mining stocks bounced.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down 0.1 percent at
6,572.54 points near midsession, having fallen 1.1 percent on
Friday as commodity shares slumped alongside metals prices.
The mining sector has been depressed for months on concerns
over growth in China - the world's biggest metals consumer.
On Monday, however, mining stocks recovered, with Randgold
and Fresnillo rising with the gold price
.
Elsewhere in Europe, Germany's DAX and France's CAC
both declining around 1.4 percent.
"On a comparative basis, the FTSE is putting in quite a good
performance today, but I would still trade cautiously though,"
Admiral Markets' Darren Sinden said.
Merlin Entertainments fell 3.6 percent, making it the worst
performing FTSE stock in percentage terms, after a profit
warning. Its shares tumbled as much as 7.8 percent, their worst
ever one-day drop.
Pearson fell 2.3 percent after announcing talks to
sell its 50 percent stake in The Economist.
Among gainers, Reckitt Benckiser added 2.7 percent
after the consumer goods maker increased full-year net revenue
and margin targets.
The FTSE hit a record high of 7,122.74 points in April but
is now some 8 percent below that.
(Additional reporting by Liisa Tuhkanen; Editing by Louise
Ireland)