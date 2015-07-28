* FTSE 100 up 0.6 pct
* RSA jumps 11 percent on bid interest
* Royal Mail falls after Ofcom probe
By Liisa Tuhkanen
LONDON, July 28 Britain's top share index edged
higher on Tuesday after falling for five sessions in a row, with
RSA Insurance Group leading the gains on bid interest from a
Swiss-based rival.
RSA surged 11 percent after Zurich Insurance
said it was weighing up a bid for the British group
with a market capitalization of 4.4 billion pounds ($6.85
billion).
"We have not been keen on the break-up story on RSA due to
the pension scheme deficit... However, a bid for the whole group
is much more likely and today sees the first indication that
such a bid may be on the cards," Shore Capital analyst Eamonn
Flanagan said in a note.
In other top gainers, GKN added more than 6 percent after
the British engineering company said it had agreed to acquire
Netherlands-based Fokker Technologies for 706 million euros
($781 million), including debt, to strengthen its position as a
supplier to aeroplane manufacturers.
Hikma Pharmaceuticals was also on the rise, up
nearly 6 percent after saying it would buy German drugmaker
Boehringer Ingelheim's U.S. specialty generic drug business for
about $2.65 billion in cash and stock to bolster its presence in
the United States.
On the downside, Royal Mail fell 3 percent after
Britain's postal regulator Ofcom said Royal Mail had breached
competition law by proposing wholesale prices that were designed
to be more expensive for any firm looking to run a rival mail
delivery service.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was up 0.6 percent at
6,544.11 points by 0737 GMT. It closed 1.1 percent lower on
Monday, tumbling for the fifth session in a row in its longest
losing streak so far in 2015.
The FTSE hit a record 7,122.74 points in April but is now
more than 8 percent below that high and down 0.5 percent in the
year to date.
(Reporting by Liisa Tuhkanen; Editing by Mark Heinrich)