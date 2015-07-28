* FTSE 100 up 0.8 pct
* Credit Suisse downgrades UK equities
* RSA jumps on bid interest
* Royal Mail falls after Ofcom probe
(Adds C.Suisse downgrade, UK GDP, updates prices)
By Liisa Tuhkanen and Lionel Laurent
LONDON, July 28 Britain's top share index
snapped a five-day losing streak on Tuesday, with hopes for
corporate deal-making and robust corporate results offsetting
market turmoil in China and worries about emerging-market
growth.
RSA Insurance soared 14 percent on news Zurich
Insurance was weighing a takeover bid. Hikma
Pharmaceuticals was also up, more than 7 percent, after
announcing a deal to buy Boehringer Ingelheim's U.S. generic
drugs business for about $2.65 billion in cash and stock.
The UK market's skew towards energy and mining shares -
vulnerable to a slowdown in China demand - has led it to
underperform broader Europe in recent weeks. On Tuesday that
underperformance continued with the blue-chip UK FTSE 100
rebounding less strongly than peers.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was up 0.8 percent at
6,555.69 points by 1218 GMT, while the pan-European FTSEurofirst
300 index was up 1.2 percent. The FTSE hit a record
7,122.74 points in April but is now more than 8 percent below
that high and down 0.5 percent in the year to date.
Investment bank Credit Suisse warned on Tuesday it was time
to downgrade UK shares, with interest rates set to rise and
commodity prices set to weigh on the FTSE. A rising currency was
also a negative for company earnings power, it said.
"The UK market ends up marginally underperforming global
markets when UK interest rates initially rise," Credit Suisse
strategists wrote in a note to clients, adding that UK market
valuations were also above their long-term average.
British economic growth got back on track in the second
quarter of 2015, data showed. Economists expect a minority of
policymakers to vote to raise interest rates as soon as next
week's Bank of England meeting, amid signs of strengthening wage
growth and an economy operating at close to full capacity.
In other top gainers, GKN added more than 6 percent after
the British engineering company said it had agreed to acquire
Netherlands-based Fokker Technologies for 706 million euros
($781 million), including debt, to strengthen its position as a
supplier to aeroplane manufacturers.
On the downside, Royal Mail fell 3 percent after
Britain's postal regulator Ofcom said Royal Mail had breached
competition law by proposing wholesale prices that were designed
to be more expensive for any firm looking to run a rival mail
delivery service.
(Reporting by Liisa Tuhkanen; Editing by Mark Heinrich and
Susan Thomas)