* FTSE 100 up 0.8 pct
* Credit Suisse downgrades UK equities
* RSA jumps on bid interest
* Royal Mail falls after Ofcom probe
(Updates with closing prices)
By Liisa Tuhkanen and Lionel Laurent
LONDON, July 28 Britain's top share index
snapped a five-day losing streak on Tuesday, with hopes for
corporate deal-making and robust corporate results offsetting
market turmoil in China and worries about emerging-market
growth.
RSA Insurance soared 18 percent on news Zurich
Insurance was considering a takeover bid. Hikma
Pharmaceuticals was also up, more than 7 percent, after
announcing a deal to buy Boehringer Ingelheim's U.S. generic
drugs business for about $2.65 billion in cash and stock.
The UK market's skew towards energy and mining shares -
vulnerable to a slowdown in China demand - has led it to
underperform broader Europe in recent weeks. On Tuesday, that
underperformance continued with the blue-chip UK FTSE 100
rebounding less strongly than peers.
The FTSE 100 index closed up 0.8 percent at 6,555.28 points,
while the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 1
percent. The FTSE hit a record 7,122.74 points in April but is
now more than 8 percent below that high.
Investment bank Credit Suisse warned on Tuesday it was time
to downgrade UK shares, with interest rates set to rise and
commodity prices set to weigh on the FTSE. A rising currency was
also a negative for company earnings power, it said.
"The UK market (historically) ends up marginally
underperforming global markets when UK interest rates initially
rise," Credit Suisse strategists wrote in a note to clients,
adding that UK market valuations were also above their long-term
average.
British economic growth got back on track in the second
quarter of 2015, data showed. Economists expect a minority of
policymakers to vote to raise interest rates as early as next
week's Bank of England meeting, amid signs of strengthening wage
growth and an economy operating at close to full capacity.
Among other top gainers, GKN added more than 7 percent. The
British engineering company said it had agreed to acquire
Netherlands-based Fokker Technologies for 706 million euros
($781 million), including debt, to strengthen its position as a
supplier to aeroplane manufacturers.
On the downside, Royal Mail fell more than 3 percent
after Britain's postal regulator, Ofcom, said Royal Mail had
breached competition law by proposing wholesale prices that were
designed to be more expensive for any company looking to run a
rival mail delivery service.
(Reporting by Liisa Tuhkanen, editing by Larry King)