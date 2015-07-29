(Fixes background story links for references to Barclays and
BATs)
* Blue-chip FTSE 100 index rises 0.4 percent
* Barclays up 2 pct, British American Tobacco up 2.7 pct
* Quintain Estates and Development surges 23.8 pct
By Liisa Tuhkanen
LONDON, July 29 Britain's top share index rose
for a second straight session on Wednesday after recent sharp
falls, with Hikma Pharmaceuticals leading the market higher on
positive broker comments and Barclays gaining after saying it
will speed up cost cuts.
Hikma shares were the biggest blue-chip gainers
after a target price update from Jefferies, adding 3.6 percent
to the an 11.6 percent jump on Tuesday, when it announced a deal
to buy Boehringer Ingelheim's U.S. generic drugs business Roxane
for about $2.65 billion in cash and stock.
"The deal has created a firm foundation for future growth,"
Augustin Eden, analyst at Accendo Markets, said. "Hikma shares
could be bound for a return to February highs and above - still
a healthy 8.5 percent away despite gains of yesterday."
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was up 0.4 percent at
6,580.32 points by 1029 GMT, after rising 0.8 percent in the
previous session when it snapped a five-day losing streak.
Barclays shares rose 2 percent after the bank,
which reported a 12 percent rise in profit, said it intended to
accelerate the sale of assets and cost cutting.
"Barclays appears eager to press ahead with the increased
pace of restructuring within the group. Most of the key metrics
continue to show improvement, with a reduction in operating
expenses and impairments being complemented by another robust
income showing, leading to a notable hike in adjusted profits,"
Richard Hunter, head of equities at Hargreaves Lansdown, said.
"In addition, the capital cushion remains comfortable and
the return on equity is showing some signs of life."
British American Tobacco was up 2.7 percent after
reporting a better-than-expected performance for the second
quarter.
On the downside, Compass Group fell 4 percent after
the world's biggest catering firm said operating profit this
year and next would be hit by restructuring costs.
Mid-cap engineering supply group Premier Farnell
fell 16 percent following comments that it expected a 10 percent
decline in first-half adjusted operating profit after sales
growth per day in its main markets slowed in the second quarter.
Small-cap Quintain Estates and Development jumped
23.8 percent on news that it is to be bought by U.S. private
equity firm Lone Star after receiving a bid valuing the firm at
around 700 million pounds ($1.1 billion)..
(Additional reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Alison
Williams)