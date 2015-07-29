* Blue-chip FTSE 100 index rises 0.7 percent
* Barclays, British American Tobacco advance
* Quintain Estates and Development surges 23 pct
By Atul Prakash and Liisa Tuhkanen
LONDON, July 29 Britain's top share index
advanced on Wednesday, with Hikma Pharmaceuticals leading the
market higher on positive broker comments and GlaxoSmithKline
gaining after reporting a lower-than-expected fall in quarterly
earnings.
Hikma shares were the biggest blue-chip gainers
after a target price update from Jefferies, adding 3.6 percent
to the 11.6 percent jump on Tuesday, when it announced a deal to
buy Boehringer Ingelheim's U.S. generic drugs business Roxane
for about $2.65 billion in cash and stock.
"The deal has created a firm foundation for future growth,"
Augustin Eden, analyst at Accendo Markets, said. "Hikma shares
could be bound for a return to February highs and above - still
a healthy 8.5 percent away despite gains of yesterday."
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was up 0.7 percent at
6,601.92 points by 1339 GMT, after rising 0.8 percent in the
previous session when it snapped a five-day losing streak.
Drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline rose 2.8 percent after
flagging up dozens of new drugs and vaccines in development as
demand for new HIV medicines helped it beat quarterly profit
forecasts.
Barclays shares rose 2 percent after the bank,
which reported a 12 percent rise in profit, said it intended to
accelerate the sale of assets and cost cutting.
"Barclays appears eager to press ahead with the increased
pace of restructuring ... Most of the key metrics continue to
show improvement, with a reduction in operating expenses and
impairments being complemented by another robust income showing,
leading to a notable hike in adjusted profits," Richard Hunter,
head of equities at Hargreaves Lansdown, said.
"In addition, the capital cushion remains comfortable and
the return on equity is showing some signs of life."
British American Tobacco was up 3.2 percent after
reporting a better-than-expected performance for the second
quarter.
Small-cap Quintain Estates and Development jumped 23
percent on news that it is to be bought by U.S. private equity
firm Lone Star after receiving a bid valuing the firm at around
700 million pounds ($1.1 billion)..
On the downside, Compass Group fell 4.8 percent
after the world's biggest catering firm said operating profit
this year and next would be hit by restructuring costs.
Mid-cap engineering supply group Premier Farnell
slumped 17 percent following comments that it expected a 10
percent fall in first-half adjusted operating profit after sales
growth per day in its main markets slowed in the second quarter.
