By Atul Prakash
LONDON, July 29 Britain's top share index
advanced on Wednesday, with Hikma Pharmaceuticals leading the
market higher on positive broker comments and GlaxoSmithKline
gaining after reporting a lower-than-expected fall in quarterly
earnings.
Hikma shares were the biggest blue-chip gainers
after a target price update from Jefferies, adding 3.7 percent
to an 11.6 percent jump on Tuesday, when it announced a deal to
buy Boehringer Ingelheim's U.S. generic drugs business Roxane
for about $2.65 billion in cash and stock.
"The deal has created a firm foundation for future growth,"
said Augustin Eden, analyst at Accendo Markets. "Hikma shares
could be bound for a return to February highs and above - still
a healthy 8.5 percent away despite gains of yesterday."
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed 1.2 percent
higher at 6,631.00 points after rising 0.8 percent in the
previous session, when it snapped a five-day losing streak.
Drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline gained 3.5 percent after
flagging up dozens of new drugs and vaccines in development as
demand for new HIV medicines helped it beat quarterly profit
forecasts.
Barclays shares were up nearly 2 percent after the
bank, which reported a 12 percent rise in profit, said it
intended to accelerate the sale of assets and cost cutting.
"Barclays appears eager to press ahead with the increased
pace of restructuring ... Most of the key metrics continue to
show improvement, with a reduction in operating expenses and
impairments being complemented by another robust income showing,
leading to a notable hike in adjusted profits," said Richard
Hunter, head of equities at Hargreaves Lansdown.
"In addition, the capital cushion remains comfortable and
the return on equity is showing some signs of life."
British American Tobacco advanced 3.6 percent after
reporting a better-than-expected performance for the second
quarter.
Small-cap Quintain Estates and Development jumped 22
percent on news that it is to be bought by U.S. private equity
firm Lone Star after receiving a bid valuing the firm at around
700 million pounds ($1.1 billion)..
On the downside, Compass Group, the world's biggest
catering firm, fell 5.3 percent after saying operating profit
this year and next would be hit by restructuring costs.
Mid-cap engineering supply group Premier Farnell
slumped 16 percent following comments that it expected a 10
percent fall in first-half adjusted operating profit after sales
growth per day in its main markets slowed in the second quarter.
(Additional reporting by Liisa Tuhkanen; Editing by Alison
Williams and Kevin Liffey)