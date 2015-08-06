* FTSE 100 down 0.3 pct
* Equities under pressure as sterling strengthens
* Miners hit as copper sinks to 6 year low
* RSA falls, with focus on prospect of Zurich bid
By Alistair Smout and Liisa Tuhkanen
LONDON, Aug 6 Britain's top share index edged
lower on Thursday, with sterling strength and weak commodity
prices knocking exporters and miners respectively, ahead of a
wave of central bank releases.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down 0.3 percent at
6,730.00 points by 0956 GMT.
In what has been dubbed "Super Thursday", the Bank of
England will release at 1100 GMT data including its interest
rate decision, policymakers' votes and a summary of their
debate, and quarterly economic forecasts including inflation.
It is likely to reveal its policymakers have split over
interest rates, adding to expectations that the British central
bank is heading for its first increase in borrowing costs in
nearly a decade.
Sterling climbed ahead of the releases, putting shares,
especially of exporting companies, under pressure.
Commodity prices remained weak, with copper hitting a
six-year low. Miners fell 2 percent, and analysts
said falling metals prices may mean the BoE holds off from
raising interest rates for longer.
"While strong growth and a tighter labour market have ...
(prompted) speculation on the beginning of rate normalisation
still this year, the renewed commodity price fall as well as
persistent sterling strength are the wild cards for the BoE to
hold policy until next year," said David Meier, senior economist
at Julius Baer.
Among top fallers, RSA fell 1.7 percent. Although
RSA's own pretax profit beat expectations, Swiss rival Zurich
Insurance, which is interested in bidding for RSA,
said it would not overpay for the British insurer.
"In the short term, we expect RSA to trade based on the
probability of a takeover bid, rather than fundamental
valuation," Bernstein analysts said in a note.
"Hence, on balance we expect the stock to trade down in the
very short term."
Other insurers rose, with Old Mutual up 3 percent
after strong results.
Aviva also benefited from well-received earnings,
adding 0.9 percent after posting forecast-beating half-year
operating profit.
BP and Anglo American contributed to
Thursday's falls as they traded without the attraction of their
latest dividend payouts, down 3.1 percent and 3.5 percent
respectively.
