By Alistair Smout

LONDON, Aug 6 Britain's top share index got a boost from the Bank of England on Thursday, turning higher after fewer officials voted for a rate rise than had been expected, leading investors to bet that borrowing costs will remain a record lows for longer.

The FTSE 100 index was up 0.1 percent at 6,757.74 points by 1200 GMT, having been in negative territory all morning.

The index turned higher after the Bank of England said one of its policymakers voted to start raising rates, but the other eight appeared in no rush to do so. The central bank forecast only a slow pick-up in inflation, which now sits at zero.

Most economists taking part in a Reuters poll had expected two members of the Monetary Policy Committee to vote for a rate hike. Some had expected three.

The prospect of continued low interest rates boosted rate-sensitive sectors such as housebuilders and property-related stocks.

Housebuilder Taylor Wimpey rose 3.1 percent, making it one of the best-performers on the FTSE 100 and taking it to a new eight-year high.

Barratt Developments rose 2.3 percent, also hitting its highest level since 2007. Persimmon rose 2 percent to a record high.

"Housebuilders were weak on expectations of a quicker rate hike. Now, these are being bought again as a play on rates staying low for longer," said Atif Latif, director of trading at Guardian Stockbrokers. "We think concerns regarding rate rises and the likely impact on the sector have been overplayed."

Commodity prices remained weak, with copper reaching a six-year low, sending miners 2.2 percent lower.

Among other top declines, RSA fell 1.9 percent. Although RSA's own pretax profit beat expectations, Swiss rival Zurich Insurance, which is interested in bidding for RSA, said it would not overpay for the British insurer.

"In the short term, we expect RSA to trade based on the probability of a takeover bid, rather than fundamental valuation," Bernstein analysts said in a note. "Hence, on balance we expect the stock to trade down in the very short term."

Other insurers rose, with Old Mutual up 4.7 percent after strong results.

Aviva also benefited from well-received earnings, adding 1.5 percent after posting forecast-beating half-year operating profit.

BP and Anglo American contributed to Thursday's falls as they traded without the attraction of their latest dividend payouts, down 2.8 percent and 4.2 percent respectively. (Additional reporting by Liisa Tuhkanen and Sudip Kar-Gupta, editing by Larry King)