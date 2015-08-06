* FTSE 100 steady after early falls
By Alistair Smout
LONDON, Aug 6 Britain's top share index got a
boost from the Bank of England on Thursday, turning higher after
fewer officials voted for a rate rise than had been expected,
leading investors to bet that borrowing costs will remain a
record lows for longer.
The FTSE 100 index was up 0.1 percent at 6,757.74
points by 1200 GMT, having been in negative territory all
morning.
The index turned higher after the Bank of England said one
of its policymakers voted to start raising rates, but the other
eight appeared in no rush to do so. The central bank forecast
only a slow pick-up in inflation, which now sits at zero.
Most economists taking part in a Reuters poll had expected
two members of the Monetary Policy Committee to vote for a rate
hike. Some had expected three.
The prospect of continued low interest rates boosted
rate-sensitive sectors such as housebuilders and
property-related stocks.
Housebuilder Taylor Wimpey rose 3.1 percent, making
it one of the best-performers on the FTSE 100 and taking it to a
new eight-year high.
Barratt Developments rose 2.3 percent, also hitting
its highest level since 2007. Persimmon rose 2 percent
to a record high.
"Housebuilders were weak on expectations of a quicker rate
hike. Now, these are being bought again as a play on rates
staying low for longer," said Atif Latif, director of trading at
Guardian Stockbrokers. "We think concerns regarding rate rises
and the likely impact on the sector have been overplayed."
Commodity prices remained weak, with copper reaching a
six-year low, sending miners 2.2 percent lower.
Among other top declines, RSA fell 1.9 percent.
Although RSA's own pretax profit beat expectations, Swiss rival
Zurich Insurance, which is interested in bidding for
RSA, said it would not overpay for the British insurer.
"In the short term, we expect RSA to trade based on the
probability of a takeover bid, rather than fundamental
valuation," Bernstein analysts said in a note. "Hence, on
balance we expect the stock to trade down in the very short
term."
Other insurers rose, with Old Mutual up 4.7 percent
after strong results.
Aviva also benefited from well-received earnings,
adding 1.5 percent after posting forecast-beating half-year
operating profit.
BP and Anglo American contributed to
Thursday's falls as they traded without the attraction of their
latest dividend payouts, down 2.8 percent and 4.2 percent
respectively.
(Additional reporting by Liisa Tuhkanen and Sudip Kar-Gupta,
editing by Larry King)