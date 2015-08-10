* FTSE 100 flat

* Miners reverse falls after weak China data on stimulus bets

* esure falls sharply after results miss consensus (Adds detail, prices)

By Alistair Smout and Liisa Tuhkanen

LONDON, Aug 10 Britain's top share index recouped early losses on Monday, as major mining stocks that had been hit by weak data from China turned higher on hopes of stimulus.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down just 2.69 points, flat in percentage terms, at 6,715.80 points by 1445 GMT, trimming losses after gains in early trade on Wall Street. The index is up nearly 2 percent since the start of 2015 but is some 6 percent below an April record high of 7,122.74 points.

The moves came in thin trade of just three-quarters of the 90-day average volume.

Miners, which account for around a tenth of the FTSE 100 in terms of market capitalisation, recouped their early losses. While weak China data had hit copper, mired at a six-year low, it rallied on hopes that it may prompt further stimulus from Chinese authorities.

Jeremy Batstone-Carr, market analyst at Charles Stanley, remained cautious on the mining sector, and said that weak data may result in China devaluing its currency.

"The pressure is rising on China to devalue ... which would support China's equity but not help metal prices or UK-listed miners," he said.

Oil stocks were some of the most heavyweight fallers, trimming five points off the index as the poor China data also sent Brent crude to a six month low, before rebounding slightly.

Among mid caps, insurance company esure dropped 9.8 percent after its interim results marginally missed analysts' consensus forecast, hit by weakness in its motor insurance business.

"The company posted a massive 81 percent drop in trading profit from its motor insurance arm, decidedly offsetting a rise in premiums in other areas of the business," Augustin Eden, analyst at Accendo Markets, said in a note. (Editing by Robin Pomeroy)