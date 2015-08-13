* FTSE 100 rebounds from losses earlier in week, now up 0.3
pct
* China says no basis for further yuan depreciation
* TUI climbs on bullish outlook
* G4S falls after broker downgrades
(Updates prices)
By Liisa Tuhkanen and Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Aug 13 Britain's top equity index
recovered on Thursday from losses earlier in the week as
concerns over China's economy eased, with Coca-Cola HBC
leading the gains after posting stronger-than-expected net
profit.
The FTSE 100 index, which had fallen by more than 2
percent in the previous two sessions, was up 0.3 percent at
6,589.68 points by 1305 GMT, trimming the gains seen earlier in
the session.
Beijing's devaluation of the yuan on Tuesday has hit world
financial markets, but China's central bank said on Thursday
that strong economic fundamentals meant there was no reason for
the currency to weaken further. Stock markets in
Asia and Europe bounced back after the news.
"They're taking the Chinese central bank at its word, but
I'm still taking those comments with a pinch of salt," said
Richard Perry, an analyst at Hantec Markets.
"Selling short-term rallies on the FTSE would still seem to
be a sensible strategy to play."
Soft drink bottler Coca-Cola HBC enjoyed its best day on
record, surging 7.5 percent after reporting first-half net
profit ahead of analyst estimates.{ID:nL5N10O1NM]
Credit Suisse raised its target price for the stock to 1400
pence from 1350 pence.
"The group's margins look set to be rather better than we
thought for the full year and we raise our estimates
accordingly," Credit Suisse analysts said in a note.
In other gainers, shares in travel group TUI
climbed 6.7 percent after the company forecast earnings at the
top end of analysts' expectations.
On the downside, G4S - the British company whose
services include running prisons and protecting airports - fell
5.2 percent after both Goldman Sachs and Exane BNP Paribas cut
their ratings on the stock.
The FTSE rose to a record 7,122.74 points in late April but
has since given up most of the gains it made in 2015.
(Editing by Clelia Oziel)