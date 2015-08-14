* FTSE 100 up 0.2 pct, TUI gains 3 pct

* ARM helped up by positive Barclays note

* Glencore shares touch an all-time low

By Liisa Tuhkanen

LONDON, Aug 14 Britain's top equity index edged up on Friday, with travel group TUI leading the risers and gains mitigated by a decline for commodities stocks, such as Glencore and BP.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index rose 0.2 percent by 0832 GMT after a near-flat close of 6,568.33 points on Thursday.

TUI was the top FTSE gainer after JP Morgan and Jefferies lifted their target price on the stock, sending the price up 3 percent after a jump in the previous session when it forecast earnings at the top end of analysts' expectations. [ID;nL5N10O0QV]

Also on the upside, chipmaker Arm Holdings rose 2 percent.

"ARM's equity story will continue to be one based on strong top-line growth contributing to sector-leading earnings and cash flow growth," Barclays wrote in a note.

"We see both near- and long-term prospects being as strong as ever, although recent concerns around end market growth have caused a material underperformance for ARM shares."

On the downside, Glencore slipped 1.2 percent to an all-time low after the miner and commodity trading group said it had sold stakes in three mines for about $290 million.

"It's very difficult to know whether or not we'll see any recovery on that one," London Capital Group analyst Brenda Kelly said.

"Ultimately, the commodities market does remain under pressure," she said.

BP also fell, dropping 1.1 percent and taking the most points off the FTSE 100, after a U.S. judge on Thursday found that it manipulated the natural gas market in 2008, as alleged by the U.S. energy regulator.

Among smaller companies, oil rig maker Lamprell, which said Chief Executive James Moffat would retire next June, fell 3.7 percent.

The FTSE 100 rose to a record 7,122.74 points in late April but has since given up most of the gains it made in 2015. (Editing by Louise Ireland)