* FTSE 100 down 0.2 pct
* TUI adds 3 pct to Thursday's 6.6 pct jump
* Glencore touches an all-time low
(Adds detail, updates prices)
By Liisa Tuhkanen
LONDON, Aug 14 Britain's top equity index edged
lower on Friday, with a decline for commodities stocks, such as
BP and Royal Dutch Shell, overshadowing gains in
travel group TUI.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index eased 0.2 percent by
1330 GMT after a near-flat close of 6,568.33 points on Thursday.
Oil producers and oilfield service providers led the losers
as U.S. crude oil prices dropped to their lowest in almost 6-1/2
years, with huge stockpiles and refinery shutdowns heightening
concerns about global oversupply.
"Ongoing commodity demand restraint in China alongside
incremental supply growth out of OPEC and the US continue to be
formidable market headwinds," Goldman Sachs said in a note.
Royal Dutch Shell, Weir Group and Tullow Oil
all declined more than 1 percent, roughly in line with
the FTSE 350 Oil & Gas Financial index.
BP slid the most, down 1.4 percent, after a U.S. judge on
Thursday found that it had manipulated the natural gas market in
2008, as alleged by the U.S. energy regulator.
Glencore slipped to touch an all-time low after the
miner and commodity trading group said it had sold stakes in
three mines for about $290 million.
"It's very difficult to know whether or not we'll see any
recovery on that one," London Capital Group analyst Brenda Kelly
said.
"Ultimately, the commodities market does remain under
pressure," she said.
On the upside, TUI was the biggest blue-chip gainer after JP
Morgan and Jefferies lifted their target price on the stock,
sending the company up 3 percent after a jump in the previous
session when it forecast earnings at the top end of analysts'
expectations. [ID;nL5N10O0QV]
Among other individual gainers, chipmaker Arm Holdings
edged slightly higher.
"ARM's equity story will continue to be one based on strong
top-line growth contributing to sector-leading earnings and cash
flow growth," Barclays wrote in a note.
"We see both near- and long-term prospects being as strong
as ever, although recent concerns around end market growth have
caused a material underperformance for ARM shares."
The FTSE 100 rose to a record 7,122.74 points in late April
but has since given up most of the gains it made in 2015.
(Editing by Robin Pomeroy)