* FTSE 100 down 0.5 pct
* Weak oil and metals prices hit miners and oil stocks
* Shire rises after ADRs rallied in New York
By Liisa Tuhkanen and Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Aug 18 Britain's index of leading shares
slipped on Tuesday, hit by a slight pick-up in inflation and a
fall in energy and mining stocks, weighed down by weakening
metals and oil prices.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down by 0.5 percent
at 6,520.16 points by 1307 GMT, about 9 percent below its record
high of 7,122.74, reached in April.
Data showing British inflation edged up in July boosted
sterling, in turn affecting the FTSE as a strong pound can hurt
exporters.
Miners Antofagasta, Anglo American and BHP
Billiton fell between 2.9 and 2.5 percent as copper
prices dropped towards six-year lows. Weak oil prices also
weighed on the shares of BP and Royal Dutch Shell
, down 1.2 and 1.6 percent respectively.
The oil and metals sectors have come under pressure after
major commodities consumer China devalued its currency last
week, fuelling fears about its economy.
"Brent crude has dropped below $50 a barrel and China, the
world's largest exporter, is potentially now unleashing a new
wave of deflationary forces around the world through the
devaluation of its currency," said Peter Cameron, associate fund
manager at EdenTree Investment Management.
"In this context it's unclear why the Bank of England would
consider raising rates anytime soon, even after today's
inflation figures," he added.
Among mid-caps, oil explorer Cairn Energy dropped
8.2 percent, also hurt by a wider after-tax loss in the first
half of the financial year.
On the upside, pharmaceuticals group Shire
outperformed to rise 1.6 percent.
Traders attributed Shire's advance to the fact that the
company's U.S-listed shares rallied towards the end of
trading overnight to end up off their intraday lows, with the
Nasdaq Biotech Index rising 2.1 percent on Monday.
The FTSE 100 has given up the gains it made earlier in the
year, and is currently down nearly 1 percent since the start of
2015.
