* FTSE 100 down 1.9 pct
* Glencore drops after profit fall
* Fellow miners knocked by unease about Chinese economy
* Admiral jumps on forecast-beating results
By Alistair Smout and Kit Rees
LONDON, Aug 19 Britain's top share index fell on
Wednesday to its lowest level since January, hit by anxiety over
top metals consumer China's economy, with Glencore leading the
mining sector lower after poorly-received results.
Miner and commodities trader Glencore was the top FTSE 100
faller, dropping 9.7 percent to a record low after a 29 percent
fall in first-half earnings due to a slide in metal and oil
prices.
Some questioned whether a decrease in the firm's debt and
cuts in capital expenditure went far enough.
"I think that the cutback on the capex wasn't big enough,"
said Zeg Choudhry, managing director at LONTRAD.
"Obviously (Chinese growth) is not helping, but ...it's the
level of debt that the company has which is its biggest
problem."
The mining sector dropped 4.7 percent to its
lowest level since 2009, hit by weaker metals prices as fears
grow that demand from China will take a hit.
Anglo American, BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto
fell between 4.4 and 3.7 percent.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down 122.84 points,
or 1.9 percent, at 6,403.45 points by the close. That was its
lowest closing level since Jan. 15, and more than 10 percent
below a record high of 7,122.74 points hit in April.
China's stock markets were highly volatile on Wednesday
despite government efforts to stabilise them, ending higher
after the central bank injected more funds into the financial
system for the second day in a row.
Fears over the state of China's economy, the world's
second-largest, have eclipsed worries about Greece's debt
problems, with the devaluation of the yuan on Aug. 11 adding to
concerns.
"General sentiment is fairly skittish at the moment, and the
outlook for China certainly hasn't helped," said Richard Hunter,
head of equities at Hargreaves Lansdown.
"The FTSE 100 is in negative territory for the year ...and
it's quite difficult to see from here what sort of short-term
positive impetus the market might take."
Leading the few blue-chip gainers, British insurer Admiral
jumped 3.8 percent after posting a forecast-beating 1
percent rise in first-half pre-tax profits.
Pharmaceutical firm Hikma rose 2.5 percent after
maintaining guidance for full-year revenue growth.
