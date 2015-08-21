* FTSE 100 down 1.5 pct
* Index set for worst week of the year
* FTSE on a nine session losing run
* ARM suffers from Liberum downgrade
(Updates throughout)
By Alistair Smout
LONDON, Aug 21 Britain's FTSE 100 was headed for
its worst weekly loss of the year after more weak data from
China raised investors' concerns over weak global growth and
possible deflation.
News that British public finances recorded their first July
surplus in three years did little to stem the sell-off.
The FTSE 100 was down 1.5 percent at 6,270.54 points
by 1410 GMT, a fall broadly in line with European blue-chip
equities. The index is down more than 4 percent for the week,
shaping up to be its worst weekly performance since December.
The index is down for nine straight sessions, its longest
losing streak since 2011. It is 12 percent below an all-time
high hit in April.
China's factories shrank at their fastest rate in almost
6-1/2 years in August, a private survey showed, hammering global
stocks and commodity prices.
"There are many, and legitimate, contributing factors to the
global economic slowdown narrative. These include China-related
issues, such as the recent devaluation of its currency, the
stock market's boom and bust in recent months, and slower GDP
growth," Nigel Green, CEO of deVere Group, said.
"I believe that this volatility is likely to remain with us,
at least until the end of the year ... But for most long-term
investors, fears of a near-term financial apocalypse are
overdone."
Bucking the trend, precious metals miners rallied, buoyed as
gold hit a six-week high as investors sought safe havens.
Fresnillo was up 0.2 percent while Randgold
Resources outperformed with a 0.7 percent drop.
The broader FTSE 350 mining index languished
near its lowest level since 2009, however. Miners are cutting
back on capital spending to cope with the China-led hit to
metals prices; Rio Tinto said it expected to ship more
iron ore to China in 2015.
Shares of Tesco outperformed slightly but were down
1.3 percent after Reuters reported private-equity firms Affinity
Equity Partners and KKR had teamed up to bid for the
retailer's South Korean unit valued at about $6 billion.
Chip designer ARM was down 1.7 percent after a
downgrade from Liberum, which highlighted a slowing demand
picture for smartphones globally, including in China.
"Growth in the smartphone market has been the key driver of
ARM's royalty revenue, in our view," analysts at Liberum wrote
in a note, reducing forecast revenue for the next three years.
"The reduction is due to our view that the smartphone market
is slowing."
