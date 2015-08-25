* FTSE 100 up 2.8 percent

* Zurich bid boosts RSA

* Goldman Sachs cuts FTSE outlook

By Liisa Tuhkanen

LONDON, Aug 25 Britain's top share index jumped on Tuesday, recovering some of the ground lost in the previous session when it hit multi-year lows on concerns about China's economy.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 was up 2.8 percent by 0827 GMT.

The index closed down 4.7 percent on Monday, dropping to its lowest level since late 2012, with all stocks but one in the red and miners leading the slide on growing fears of a China-led global economic slowdown.

"In much the same way as we had a broad mark down yesterday, we've had a broad pull up today," said Richard Hunter, head of equities at Hargreaves Lansdown.

"It's possible that the market is now considering that it might have overshot slightly yesterday."

RSA gained the most, rising nearly 5 percent after receiving a 550 pence all-cash takeover proposal from rival Zurich Insurance, paving the way for one of Europe's largest insurance deals.

BHP Billiton also jumped around 5 percent despite reporting a 52 percent slump in annual profit to a decade low, as the world's biggest miner said it would cut spending more deeply to shore up dividends.

"Whilst the numbers were fairly ugly reading, I think the thing that the market was most concerned about was that the dividend should be maintained, which it was," Hunter said.

Copper miner Antofagasta added 3.7 percent after saying it was targeting savings of about $160 million this year. Peers Anglo American and Rio Tinto both climbed nearly 3 percent as base metals staged a modest rebound.

The mining sector as a whole recovered 3.7 percent after dropping 9 percent to its lowest level since 2009 on Monday.

Goldman Sachs reduced its three-month outlook for the FTSE 100 to 6000 points from 6900 points, although it said that the global economy is not at a risk of recession in spite of recent concerns over China's economy and weakness in commodity prices.

"I don't suspect we can wave goodbye to volatility just yet," Hunter said.

"Medium-term, we really need something of a positive catalyst to put a stable base underneath the market." (Editing by Andrew Heavens)