* FTSE 100 down 0.6 pct
* Set for biggest monthly drop since financial crisis
* Energy companies rebound, lead the gainers
(Updates figures, recasts)
By Liisa Tuhkanen and Kit Rees
LONDON, Aug 28 Britain's top share index looked
set for its biggest monthly drop since 2008, as fears about
Chinese growth hit markets.
The FTSE 100 was down 38.89 points, 0.6 percent
lower, at 6,153.14 by 1209 GMT, after a week when it both
dropped to multi-year lows and staged its biggest one-day gain
in years.
On the last trading day of the month, the index was down 8.1
percent for August, heading for its worst month since the
financial crisis. The declines have erased gains made in the
first quarter and left the index in a loss for the year.
"February was wrong, as it's clearly been proved, the
markets were way too optimistic ... August is wrong, it's way
too pessimistic," Michael Browne, fund manager at Martin Currie,
said, adding that August was often a weak month for equities.
"We have taken advantage of the opportunities that the
markets have presented to us in a negative August... in the
expectation that we are going to come back in September."
The FTSE did rise 3.6 percent on Thursday, recouping its
losses from its sell-off earlier in the week, as strong U.S.
data eased concern about slowing Chinese growth.
"Clearly, we're getting back to normality," said Richard
Hunter, Hargreaves Lansdown's head of equities.
Energy stocks led the gainers as oil prices recovered.
Oil company BG Group rose 1.9 percent and
Royal Dutch Shell 1.1 percent.
Mining shares got a brief boost when activist
investor Carl Icahn disclosed a stake in diversified miner and
energy producer Freeport-McMoRan. But they gave away
early gains as copper turned lower.
Among those falling the most was the retailer Next,
which dropped 1 percent after Credit Suisse cut its rating on
the shares. Grocer Morrison also fell as Jefferies cut its
target price for the shares.
Among mid caps, Debenhams fell by almost 7 percent
after UBS cut its rating, citing survey findings that suggest
customer intent to purchase from the company's stores is the
lowest among peers.
In small caps, PR and communications firm Huntsworth
fell 13 percent after posting disappointing results.
(Editing by Larry King)