* FTSE 100 up 0.9 pct
* Posts biggest monthly drop since 2012
* Energy companies rebound, among top gainers
(Updates prices, adds detail)
By Kit Rees and Liisa Tuhkanen
LONDON, Aug 28 Britain's top share index posted
its biggest monthly drop in August since 2012 after fears over
China's growth hit global markets, although it managed to recoup
more losses on Friday following a volatile start to the week.
The FTSE 100 was 55.91 points, or 0.9 percent,
higher on the day at 6,247.94 after a week when it both dropped
to multi-year lows and staged its biggest one-day gain in years.
The index fell 6.7 percent this month, its worst performance
since May 2012, after China's surprise devaluation of its
currency spooked markets. The declines have erased gains made in
the first quarter and left the index in a loss for the year.
"February was wrong, as it's clearly been proved the markets
were way too optimistic ... August is wrong, it's way too
pessimistic," said Michael Browne, fund manager at Martin
Currie, adding that August was often a weak month for equities.
"We have taken advantage of the opportunities that the
markets have presented to us in a negative August ... in the
expectation that we are going to come back in September."
The FTSE's rally on Friday built on a 3.6 percent gain in
the previous session, as strong U.S. data eased concerns about
slowing Chinese growth. The index closed up 1 percent for the
week.
"Clearly, we're getting back to normality," said Richard
Hunter, Hargreaves Lansdown's head of equities.
Energy stocks were among the top gainers as oil prices
recovered. Oil company BG Group rose 3.4
percent and Royal Dutch Shell 2.5 percent.
The index's top gainer was satellite communications company
Inmarsat, rising 4.3 percent after the launch of its
third Global Xpress satellite, which will provide mobile
broadband service to customers in the remotest regions,
including air flights.
Among mid caps, Debenhams fell by 7.1 percent after
UBS cut its rating, citing survey findings that suggest customer
intent to purchase from the company's stores is the lowest among
peers.
Footwear company Jimmy Choo lost 4.2 percent after
underwhelming first half results.
(Editing by Larry King)