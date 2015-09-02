* FTSE 100 up 0.4 pct at close
* Ashtead gains from U.S. construction rebound
* Glencore knocked by Chinese demand worries
* Halfords hit by cycling downturn
(Adds closing prices and detail)
By Kit Rees and Alistair Smout
LONDON, Sept 2 Britain's leading share index
ended higher on Wednesday, buoyed by results from industrial
equipment hire group Ashtead and by opening gains on
Wall Street.
The FTSE 100 closed up at 24.77 points, or 0.4
percent, at 6,083.31, broadly in line with European indexes and
Wall Street. Stocks were more upbeat as investors bet that the
U.S. Federal Reserve might delay a much-anticipated rate hike
and took comfort from the latest Chinese moves to calm volatile
markets.
Data from the United States showed strong second quarter
non-farm productivity but weaker-than-expected private jobs
figures.
The jobs figures helped to support U.S. stocks on the
grounds that a weak picture could deter the Fed from raising
rates. But Friday's more comprehensive non-farm payrolls data
could carry more weight.
"Really strong (U.S. non-farm payroll) results would send
equities lower, because it brings on the prospect of a rate hike
in September," Jasper Lawler, analyst at CMC Markets, said.
The FTSE 100 index drew support from gains in mining
companies as the price of copper rebounded, although an
8 percent drop in Glencore shares demonstrated
continued volatility. Traders cited uncertainty over possible
equity issuance and the outlook in China as fuelling short bets
on the stock, which fell to an all-time low.
"Even the China-exposed names, such as miners, we think have
fallen too far. Much of the negative news is priced in as the
PMI data was not a surprise and we were expecting a weak print,"
Atif Latif, director of trading at Guardian Stockbrokers, said.
Ashtead, the biggest gainer, was up 7.8 percent after
posting a first-quarter profit rise helped by a rebound in U.S.
construction markets.
"Progress in the quarter is thanks to strong execution and a
strategy of geographical and sector diversification ... as well
as a seasonal improvement in demand following a weather-impacted
spring," Mike van Dulken, Head of Research at Accendo Markets,
said in a note.
Pharmaceutical company Hikma was also among the
biggest gainers, up 4.5 percent after an upgrade by Barclays.
Among mid-caps, the car-parts-to-bikes retailer Halfords
fell 8.6 percent after a recent boom in bicycle sales
dropped off sharply in its second quarter due to wet August
weather and increased discounting in the market.
Engineering company Diploma was the second heaviest
midcap loser, down 7.8 percent, because currency hedging
contracts set to expire next year will be replaced by more
expensive ones, hitting next financial year's operations.
(Editing by Ruth Pitchford)