* FTSE index up 1.7 percent
* Euro zone GDP beats expectations
* Financial sector leads the gainers
* United Utilities top riser on upgrade
* Whitbread falls on trading statement
By Kit Rees
LONDON, Sept 8 The UK's top share index rallied
on Tuesday, extending its gains from the previous session with
well-received company news and a boost from better-than-expected
euro zone Q2 GDP data.
The European Union's statistics office Eurostat said gross
domestic product in the 19 countries sharing the euro rose 0.4
percent quarter-on-quarter in the April-June period, a 1.5
percent year-on-year rise.
This was a revision of the previously reported 0.3 percent
quarterly rise and 1.2 percent year-on-year gain.
Data for German exports and imports hit record highs in
value terms in July, climbing 2.4 percent and 2.2 percent
respectively, beating a Reuters poll.
The FTSE 100 was up 1.7 percent at 6,176.01 points at 1129
GMT, a touch lower than European indexes.
Analysts said a disappointing set of Chinese import data for
August supported the market. Although it raised concerns about
the growth outlook for the world's second-largest economy, some
saw it as a sign that China's authorities would do more to
support the economy.
"(There is some) hope that you've got a lot more stimulus on
the way from China," Chris Beauchamp, market analyst at IG,
said.
Financial companies led the gainers, with EM-exposed HSBC
and Hargreaves Lansdown, a financial service
provider and asset management company, both up 3.4 percent.
They were joined by Asia-exposed bank Standard Chartered
recovered from its post-Lehman lows to trade up 3.3
percent.
The FT350 banking sector index, was up 2.9
percent overall, on track for its biggest daily gain since late
August.
United Utilities was the index's top gainer, rising
3.5 percent after another broker upgrade, with the utilities
company on track for its sharpest two-day gain in nearly 4
months.
Whitbread was the biggest faller, dropping 3.1
percent after posting slowing Q2 sales growth. The company,
which owns Premier Inn hotels and Costa Coffee, said it expected
to cut spending and increase some prices to counter the
"substantial" cost of the higher national living wage.
In the FTSE mid-caps, insurer Amlin's stock surged
by almost 33 percent, the top gainer, after Japan's MS&AD
agreed to buy the UK rival in its fourth major
international deal in as many months by Japanese insurers
expanding overseas.
On the macroeconomic front, British retail spending
stagnated last month as mixed weather and the later-than-usual
date of a public holiday dampened sales of furniture and school
clothing and equipment.
(Reporting by Kit Rees; Editing by Andrew Heavens)