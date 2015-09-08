* FTSE index up 1.3 percent
* Euro zone GDP beats expectations
* Financial sector leads the gainers
* Whitbread falls on trading statement
By Kit Rees
LONDON, Sept 8 The UK's top share index rallied
on Tuesday, extending its gains from the previous session with a
boost from better-than-expected euro zone Q2 GDP data and hope
for further market stimulus on Chinese markets.
The European Union's statistics office Eurostat said gross
domestic product in the 19 countries sharing the euro rose 0.4
percent quarter-on-quarter in the April-June period, a 1.5
percent year-on-year rise.
This was a revision of the previously reported 0.3 percent
quarterly rise and 1.2 percent year-on-year gain.
Data for German exports and imports hit record highs in
value terms in July, climbing 2.4 and 2.2 percent respectively,
beating a Reuters poll.
The FTSE 100 was up 1.3 percent at 6,151.65 points at 1406
GMT, lagging its European counterparts, with volumes only at
45.8 percent of its 90-day average and with just over an hour of
the trading session still to go.
Although disappointing Chinese import data for August raised
concerns about the growth outlook for the world's second-largest
economy, some saw it as a sign that China's authorities would do
more to support the economy.
"(There is some) hope that you've got a lot more stimulus on
the way from China," said Chris Beauchamp, market analyst at IG.
Financial companies with exposure to emerging markets led
the gainers, with Aberdeen Asset Management and British
bank Standard Chartered all trading up around 3
percent.
They were joined by Hargreaves Lansdown, a
financial service provider and asset management company, and
EM-exposed HSBC, both up 2.6 percent.
The FTSE 350 banking sector index, was up 2.1
percent, on track for its biggest daily gain since late August.
Whitbread was the biggest faller, dropping 1.9
percent after posting slowing Q2 sales growth. The company,
which owns Premier Inn hotels and Costa Coffee, said it expected
to cut spending and increase some prices to counter the cost of
the higher national living wage.
FTSE mid-caps were led by insurer Amlin's, whose
stock surged by 33 percent to an all-time high after Japan's
MS&AD agreed to buy the UK rival.
Despite figures showing British retail spending stagnated
last month, stocks in online retailer AO World rose 10.9
percent after the company announced the appointment of Mark
Higgins as chief financial officer and executive director of the
company with effect from Aug. 1.
(Reporting by Kit Rees; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)